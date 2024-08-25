 Skip navigation
Chris Bosh plays in Goran Dragic farewell game, talks forced retirement, Europe

  
Published August 25, 2024 12:49 PM
NBA: Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

Mar 15, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh attends a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2016, we got to see Chris Bosh on a basketball court.

The Hall of Fame big man was in Ljubljana, Slovenia, for the Goran Dragic farewell game — Bosh and Dragic were teammates in Miami — and spoke with Mindaugas Bertys of BasketNews about a number of topics, including his forced retirement from basketball at age 31 due to a blood clot condition.

“It was very tough. It was the death of my career, to be honest. Any time dealing with loss and death and stuff like that, you go through grief. I had to do that for a few years. I got over it. I believe it made me stronger. It made me focus on being more of a father.”

Bosh said he had offers from Euroleague teams to continue his career overseas but was not in a place at that time to take teams up on that offer.

“I wasn’t in a position where I wanted to up and move my family. I had babies at the time. I took it as a sign and continued to move on. But I had a couple of offers. It wasn’t Greece. Spain, France. In the EuroLeague.”

Bosh had initially gone to Serbia not to play but just to be supportive of his former teammate Dragic, however, said when he saw former Raptors teammate Rasho Nesterovic out there playing, he decided he could get up and down the court a few times. It was good to see an underrated big man and part of the Heat titles of the LeBron era back on the court.

