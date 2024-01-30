 Skip navigation
Curry, Tatum, LeBron lead NBA in jersey sales; Lakers, Celtics top in team merchandise

  
Published January 30, 2024 12:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk to each other after the Lakers beat the Warriors in double overtime at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Consider it another sign of the changing NBA landscape.

At the top of the NBA’s jersey sales list released on Tuesday are the names and teams you would recognize: Stephen Curry and the Warriors, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, LeBron James and the Lakers.

Then at four is Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs — his popularity is through the roof, partly because he makes head-shaking highlight plays nightly. He is not alone on the list, the 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (No. 9) and the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (15) made their debuts on the Most Popular Jersey list as well.

Landing second surprised Tatum.

As for team merchandise sales, it’s mostly the big-market usual suspects, but notice the Spurs creeping in at No. 9.

