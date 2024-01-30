Curry, Tatum, LeBron lead NBA in jersey sales; Lakers, Celtics top in team merchandise

Consider it another sign of the changing NBA landscape.

At the top of the NBA’s jersey sales list released on Tuesday are the names and teams you would recognize: Stephen Curry and the Warriors, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, LeBron James and the Lakers.

Then at four is Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs — his popularity is through the roof, partly because he makes head-shaking highlight plays nightly. He is not alone on the list, the 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (No. 9) and the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (15) made their debuts on the Most Popular Jersey list as well.

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/nLcKSqpxjk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Landing second surprised Tatum.

Wow this is crazy to me https://t.co/9vt2ltz3Rz — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 30, 2024

As for team merchandise sales, it’s mostly the big-market usual suspects, but notice the Spurs creeping in at No. 9.