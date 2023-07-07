 Skip navigation
Dejounte Murray reportedly agrees to four-year, $120 million extension with Hawks

  By
  • Kurt Helin,
Published July 6, 2023 08:19 PM
The expectation around the NBA was that Hawks guard Dejounte Murray would be a free agent a year from now, allowing him to chase a massive payday and possibly leave Atlanta if he wished. However, the new CBA and its more generous contract extension rules clearly changed that dynamic.

Murray and the Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension, the max Atlanta could offer, a story first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Retaining Murray is a win for the Hawks, both because it keeps their backcourt of Murray and Trae Young together and because they had traded a lot away to San Antonio to land Murray. If he had walked as a free agent it would have been a huge loss. For Murray, he gets the security of a still-very-big contract and is given a player option at the end as a reward for taking a little less than he may have made on the open market a year from now.

Murray averaged 20.5 points and 6.1 assists a game last season, shooting 34.4% from 3. As much as he helps the offense, the Hawks need his defense more — he can get over picks and jumps passing lanes off the ball — especially next to Young. However, Murray struggled some in that role last season for Nate McMillan.

Everything in Atlanta will be different this season with Quin Snyder getting a full training camp and a chance to implement his style on both ends of the court. Murry, who came up in the NBA in the Popovich/Spurs system, should blend seamlessly into Snyder’s team-oriented style.

