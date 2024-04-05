 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather
Indy Lights Levi Jones
USAC announces 2024 Hall of Fame class with seven inductees
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Jonathan Loáisiga put on the 60-day injured list by Yankees because of strained right flexor

Top Clips

nbc_golf_giannaclementeintv_240405.jpg
Clemente relishes ‘amazing experience’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_240405.jpg
Experience breeds confidence for Woad at Augusta
nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather
Indy Lights Levi Jones
USAC announces 2024 Hall of Fame class with seven inductees
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Jonathan Loáisiga put on the 60-day injured list by Yankees because of strained right flexor

Top Clips

nbc_golf_giannaclementeintv_240405.jpg
Clemente relishes ‘amazing experience’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_240405.jpg
Experience breeds confidence for Woad at Augusta
nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hey Tari Eason, maybe don’t poke the four-time champions. Curry, Thompson win petty trolling back.

  
Published April 5, 2024 02:11 PM
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors waves to the crowd after the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 04, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When Houston was trying to chase down Golden State for the final play-in spot in the West, Houston’s Tari Eason decided to troll the Warriors on social media, referencing the 1979 movie “The Warriors.”

Be careful which bear you choose to poke.

Golden State thrashed Houston 133-110 Thursday night, all but ending the Rockets’ postseason hopes (the Warriors are four games up with six to play). During garbage time, Curry used three water bottles to recreate the now legendary “Warriors, come out and play” scene.

Klay Thompson didn’t hold back.

“That’s pretty lame, especially if you’re not even playing,” Thompson told reporters in Houston. “It’s one thing if you’re playing, you’re out there competing and you can back it up. But if you’re just going to be trolling from the sideline, like bro, what are we d
oing? At times we talk mess, [but] at least we’re out there competing. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Eason can watch the Warriors in the playoffs from home. Or Cabo. Or wherever he will be.

Mentions
Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Klay Thompson.png Klay Thompson Tari Eason (1).png Tari Eason