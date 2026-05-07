Hornets guard Brandon Miller out indefinitely after surgery to address left shoulder instability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller underwent surgery on Wednesday to address left shoulder instability.

Miller will be out indefinitely and additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate, but the team said he is expected to make a full recovery.

He missed 13 consecutive games beginning in late October after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation injury. He played the remainder of the season with a wrap around the shoulder.

Despite the injury, Miller played in 65 games and averaged a team-leading 20.2 points as well as 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game. He shot a career-high 38.3% from 3-point range and made 204 3-pointers.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2023 also ranked ninth in the NBA by hitting 89.2% of his free throws.