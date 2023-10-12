 Skip navigation
Top News

Hornets’ Miles Bridges faces another arrest warrant, this for violation of protective order

  
Published October 11, 2023 09:25 PM
2023-24 Charlotte Hornets Media Day

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 2: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during 2023 -24 NBA Media Day on October 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets wing Miles Bridges — who sat out all of last season and will serve 10 games of a suspension to start this season following an arrest on domestic violence charges to which he pled no contest (avoiding an admission of guilt) — is now facing another arrest warrant, according to multiple reports.

This one is not for an act of violence but rather a violation of a protective order, according to Jessica Allen and Glenn Counts of WSOC in Charlotte.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, and it’s related to a prior domestic violence incident. However, the situation didn’t involve any new allegations of physical violence -- it’s related to the violation of a protective order, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county clerk of court. The warrant goes back to January.

The warrant has not been served, according to the report. Because of that, it is still sealed and the details are not yet public record.

The Hornets released a statement saying they are aware of the new reports and are gathering more information.

“I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family,” Bridges said when first speaking to the media after his plea. “This year away I’ve used to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be - someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of.”

Part of the deal when Bridges pled no contest was a 10-year protective order related to his longtime girlfriend, the couple is in an ongoing custody battle over their children. WSOC reports Bridges violated that order.

The corresponding police report indicated that the victim’s windshield was smashed in and that her protective order was violated by Bridges’ appearance. The incident happened at her residence.

Bridges returns to the Hornets this season on a $7.9 million qualifying offer, and following that he will be a free agent next summer.

