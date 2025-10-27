How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The 2025-2026 NBA excitement continues tonight with an exciting doubleheader on Peacock. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons in Michigan, followed by a Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at 9:30 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

RELATED: Amidst headlines about scandals, NBA season off to incredible start on the court

The Cavaliers (2-1) defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 last night in their first home game of the season. Donovan Mitchell led the way for Cleveland with 24 points, while Evan Mobley scored 23 points, finishing with a perfect game at the free throw line, adding eight rebounds and six assists.

The Cavaliers entered the season as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. They were the only team last year to feature three All-Stars —Mitchell, Mobley, and Darius Garland — all of whom returned this season. Garland, however, remains sidelined with a toe injury.

The Pistons (2-1) are coming off a 119-113 win against the Celtics last night. Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 25 points in the win, while Jalen Duren added 24, and Ausar Thompson scored 21.

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026.

How to sign up for Peacock:

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

What devices does Peacock support?

