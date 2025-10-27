How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Peacock NBA Monday debuts tonight with an exciting doubleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons, then at 9:30 PM it’s the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season. Click here to sign up and follow all of the NBA excitement.

The Nuggets picked up their first win of the season last night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 133-111 at home. Jamal Murray scored 23 points in the win, while Christian Braun added 20, and Aaron Gordon finished with 17. Nikola Jokic recorded his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 15 assists, 14 rebounds, and 14 points.

Minnesota also came away with a win last night, edging the Indiana Pacers 114-110 at home. Julius Randle led the way for the Timberwolves with 31 points, while Donte DiVincenzo added 17. Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards left the game early with hamstring tightness; his status for tonight’s matchup has not yet been announced.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves:

When: Tonight, Monday, October 27

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

When: Tonight, Monday, October 27

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

