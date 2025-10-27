 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway’s new Memphis roster is a complete overhaul
Matt Painter
Purdue’s Matt Painter regrets not talking about an NCAA title last year. This season, it’s different
Donovan Dent
Ex-New Mexico guard Donovan Dent ready to shine at UCLA as one of college basketball’s top transfers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway’s new Memphis roster is a complete overhaul
Matt Painter
Purdue’s Matt Painter regrets not talking about an NCAA title last year. This season, it’s different
Donovan Dent
Ex-New Mexico guard Donovan Dent ready to shine at UCLA as one of college basketball’s top transfers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published October 27, 2025 12:16 PM

Peacock NBA Monday debuts tonight with an exciting doubleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons, then at 9:30 PM it’s the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season. Click here to sign up and follow all of the NBA excitement.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

RELATED: Amidst headlines about scandals, NBA season off to incredible start on the court

The Nuggets picked up their first win of the season last night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 133-111 at home. Jamal Murray scored 23 points in the win, while Christian Braun added 20, and Aaron Gordon finished with 17. Nikola Jokic recorded his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 15 assists, 14 rebounds, and 14 points.

Minnesota also came away with a win last night, edging the Indiana Pacers 114-110 at home. Julius Randle led the way for the Timberwolves with 31 points, while Donte DiVincenzo added 17. Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards left the game early with hamstring tightness; his status for tonight’s matchup has not yet been announced.

NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kyshawn George a key add after Week 1
Washington’s do-it-all forward looks poised for a breakout campaign.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves:

  • When: Tonight, Monday, October 27
  • Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets
Cavaliers at Pistons predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 27
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons Game Preview

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons:

  • When: Tonight, Monday, October 27
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.