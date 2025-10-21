How to watch Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma Thunder: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The 2025-2026 NBA season tips off tonight with an exciting doubleheader on NBA and Peacock, as the league makes its highly anticipated return to NBC after 24 years.



First at 7:30 PM ET, the Houston Rockets take on the reigning NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, at 10:00 PM, it’s the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers in a Western Conference showdown. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview:

Last season was a historic one for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They set a franchise record, winning 68 regular-season games en route to earning the team’s first NBA title since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008. Now they look to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

“We’ve had plenty of time to relish and think about it and have fun, and I guess you can kind of say just soak in it. I know I have,” said Gilgeous-Alexander at the Thunder’s media day. “But it would suck to lose the NBA championship in 2026, so that’s the new focus. That’s the new goal.”

The Thunder return 14 of the 15 players from last season’s title-winning team, and secured three of their biggest standouts to long-term extensions in the offseason. Gilgeous-Alexander, last year’s league and Finals MVP, signed a 4-year $285 million supermax contract extension.

Jalen Williams signed a 5-year, rookie max extension reportedly worth up to $287 million.

Chet Holmgren also signed a 5-year rookie max extension, reportedly worth up to $250 million.

However, Oklahoma is not the only one that made big moves in the offseason.

After finishing second in the Western Conference and making the playoffs for the first time since 2019-2020, the Houston Rockets acquired 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant from Phoenix in the first seven-team trade in NBA history.

Durant, who is eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 30,571 points, has averaged at least 25 points per game in 16 of his 17 NBA seasons, and will add depth to the Rockets’ roster.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma Thunder:

When: Tuesday, October 21

Tuesday, October 21 Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

When: Tuesday, October 21

Tuesday, October 21 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

What devices does Peacock support?

