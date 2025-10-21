 Skip navigation
How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock: Schedule, dates, start times, and more

  
Published October 21, 2025 09:56 AM

The NBA season starts this week, and for the first time since 2002, the league is making its highly anticipated return to NBC and debuting on Peacock.

It all starts tonight, Tuesday, October 21, with a doubleheader featuring the Houston Rockets vs the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM ET in Oklahoma City. Then, at 10:00 PM, the Golden State Warriors take on the Lakers in a Western Conference thriller. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock.

Monday, October 27, marks the start of Peacock NBA Monday, where you can stream up to three Monday night games each week.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts on Tuesday, October 28, featuring an 8 p.m. ET game presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

But that’s not all! On February 1, 2026, after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football and the NFL Playoffs, Sunday Night Basketball will make its debut across NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season. Click here to sign up and follow all of the NBA excitement.

See below for NBC Sports’ full 2025-2026 NBA regular season schedule, as well as additional information on how to live stream each game.

How to watch NBA Tipoff:

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma Thunder:

When: Tuesday, October 21
Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Time: 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Five teams with best chance to dethrone OKC

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers:

When: Tuesday, October 21
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Time: 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC and Peacock 2025-26 Schedule:

Date
Game
Time (ET)
Platform
Tues., Oct. 21
Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Oct. 27
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Oct. 28^
New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 1
Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
10 p.m.
Peacock*
Mon., Nov. 3
Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Nov. 4
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Nov. 10
Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Nov. 11
Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Nov. 17
Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Nov. 18
Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Nov. 24
Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
7 p.m.
Peacock
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Nov. 25
Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock**
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock**
Mon., Dec. 1
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Dec. 2
New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Dec. 8
Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m.
Peacock
San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 15
TBD
TBD
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 22
Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Dec. 23
Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Dec. 29
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 30
Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 5
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers
8:30 p.m.
Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Jan. 6
Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 12
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Jan. 13
Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 19
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
1 p.m.
Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers
2:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
5 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 20
San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 26
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Jan. 27
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 1
Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
7 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
9:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., Feb. 2
Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Feb. 3
Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Feb. 9
Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 22
Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
6:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., Feb. 23
San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., Feb. 24
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 1
Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., March 2
Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., March 3
San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 8
Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., March 9
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., March 10
Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 15
Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., March 16
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
Peacock
Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
9 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., March 17
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 22
Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., March 23
Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., March 24
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 29
New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., March 30
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
7 p.m.
Peacock
Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., March 31
New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., April 5
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Mon., April 6
New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., April 7
Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

*The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 from Arena CDMX

**Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games

^For Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, the 8 p.m. ET game will usually be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones in most markets, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.