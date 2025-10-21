How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock: Schedule, dates, start times, and more
The NBA season starts this week, and for the first time since 2002, the league is making its highly anticipated return to NBC and debuting on Peacock.
It all starts tonight, Tuesday, October 21, with a doubleheader featuring the Houston Rockets vs the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM ET in Oklahoma City. Then, at 10:00 PM, the Golden State Warriors take on the Lakers in a Western Conference thriller. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock.
Monday, October 27, marks the start of Peacock NBA Monday, where you can stream up to three Monday night games each week.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts on Tuesday, October 28, featuring an 8 p.m. ET game presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.
But that’s not all! On February 1, 2026, after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football and the NFL Playoffs, Sunday Night Basketball will make its debut across NBC and Peacock.
Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season. Click here to sign up and follow all of the NBA excitement.
See below for NBC Sports’ full 2025-2026 NBA regular season schedule, as well as additional information on how to live stream each game.
How to watch NBA Tipoff:
Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma Thunder:
When: Tuesday, October 21
Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Time: 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers:
When: Tuesday, October 21
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Time: 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:
Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.
Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.
How to sign up for Peacock:
NBA on NBC and Peacock 2025-26 Schedule:
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Tues., Oct. 21
|Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Oct. 27
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Oct. 28^
|New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 1
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
|10 p.m.
|Peacock*
|Mon., Nov. 3
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 4
|Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 10
|Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 11
|Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 17
|Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 18
|Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 24
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 25
|Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock**
|Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock**
|Mon., Dec. 1
|Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Dec. 2
|New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 8
|Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 15
|TBD
|TBD
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 22
|Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Dec. 23
|Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 29
|Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Dec. 30
|Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 5
|New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers
|8:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 6
|Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 12
|Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 13
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 19
|Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
|5 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 20
|San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 26
|Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 27
|Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz
|10 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 1
|Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
|7 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
|9:30 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., Feb. 2
|Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Feb. 3
|Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Feb. 9
|Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 22
|Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
|6:30 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., Feb. 23
|San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Feb. 24
|New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 1
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., March 2
|Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., March 3
|San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 8
|Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., March 9
|Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., March 10
|Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 15
|Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., March 16
|Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
|9 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., March 17
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 22
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., March 23
|Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., March 24
|Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 29
|New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., March 30
|Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder
|9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., March 31
|New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., April 5
|Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Mon., April 6
|New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., April 7
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
|11 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
*The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 from Arena CDMX
**Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games
^For Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, the 8 p.m. ET game will usually be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones in most markets, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.