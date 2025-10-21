How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock: Schedule, dates, start times, and more

The NBA season starts this week, and for the first time since 2002, the league is making its highly anticipated return to NBC and debuting on Peacock.

It all starts tonight, Tuesday, October 21, with a doubleheader featuring the Houston Rockets vs the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM ET in Oklahoma City. Then, at 10:00 PM, the Golden State Warriors take on the Lakers in a Western Conference thriller. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock.

Monday, October 27, marks the start of Peacock NBA Monday, where you can stream up to three Monday night games each week.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts on Tuesday, October 28, featuring an 8 p.m. ET game presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

But that’s not all! On February 1, 2026, after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football and the NFL Playoffs, Sunday Night Basketball will make its debut across NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season. Click here to sign up and follow all of the NBA excitement.

See below for NBC Sports’ full 2025-2026 NBA regular season schedule, as well as additional information on how to live stream each game.

How to watch NBA Tipoff:

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma Thunder:

When: Tuesday, October 21

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers:

When: Tuesday, October 21

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more.

NBA on NBC and Peacock 2025-26 Schedule:

Date

Game

Time (ET)

Platform

Tues., Oct. 21

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Oct. 27

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Oct. 28^

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 1

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

10 p.m.

Peacock*

Mon., Nov. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 4

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Nov. 10

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 11

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Nov. 17

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 18

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Nov. 24

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7 p.m.

Peacock

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 25

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock**

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock**

Mon., Dec. 1

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 2

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Dec. 8

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m.

Peacock

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Mon., Dec. 15

TBD

TBD

Peacock

Mon., Dec. 22

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 23

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Dec. 29

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 5

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

8:30 p.m.

Peacock

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 6

Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 12

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 13

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 19

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

1 p.m.

Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

2:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

5 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tues., Jan. 20

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 26

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

Peacock

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 27

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 1

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks

7 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

9:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., Feb. 2

Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 3

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Feb. 9

Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

6:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., Feb. 23

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 24

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 1

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 2

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 3

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 8

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 9

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 10

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 15

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 16

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

9 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 17

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 22

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 23

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 24

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 29

New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

7 p.m.

Peacock

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 31

New York Knicks at Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., April 5

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., April 6

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., April 7

Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



*The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 from Arena CDMX

**Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games

^For Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, the 8 p.m. ET game will usually be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones in most markets, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.