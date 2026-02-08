How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: TV/live stream info for Monday’s game

Monday’s NBA doubleheader on Peacock tips off at 7:30 PM ET as the Orlando Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks. The nightcap features a heavyweight Western Conference bout when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Milwaukee Bucks Storylines

After dropping five games in a row, the Bucks are on their first three-game win streak of the season as they head to Kia Center looking for a fourth straight victory. The shorthanded Milwaukee squad posted at least 131 points in two of its three victories, getting strong production from role players in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks delivered a 105-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, led by Kevin Porter Jr.'s 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Ryan Rollins finished with 22 points and four three-pointers, and Bobby Portis led the bench with 21 points and three triples. Making his fifth start of the season, backup big man Jericho Sims led all players with a career-high 15 rebounds.

Milwaukee is on the outside looking in, as the 21-29 Bucks sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. They’ve struggled to string together wins with Antetokounmpo on the floor, but the Greek Freak’s indefinite absence puts victories at a premium. Antetokounmpo has no timeline to return from a right calf strain, and the Bucks will need to embrace a “Next man up” mentality to stay in the win column until he returns.

Orlando Magic Storylines

The Magic play the third game of a four-game homestand, and they’ll look to stay perfect in front of the crowd at Kia Center after two straight wins. Orlando surged back from a 17-point deficit on Saturday to defeat the Utah Jazz 120-117.

Paolo Banchero led the charge against Utah, delivering 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Desmond Bane finished with 22 points, Anthony Black contributed 21, and Jalen Suggs offered 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

After playing in both games of Orlando’s European tour, Franz Wagner (ankle) has missed nine straight contests. Injuries across the roster have been a major concern for the Magic this season, and they’ll hope to get Wagner back for the playoff push.

At 27-24, the No. 7 seed Magic are 2.5 games out of the No. 6 seed and four games out of the No. 11 seed. Every win counts.

Monday’s matchup will be the first of three meetings between the Bucks and Magic this season, and they’ll face off again Wednesday in Orlando. Milwaukee won three of four head-to-head matchups last season, and three of those games were decided by five points or less.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic:

When: Monday, February 9

Monday, February 9 Where: Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Kia Center, Orlando, FL Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

