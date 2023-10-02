 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mackenzie Hughes
Sanderson Farms Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
FIA approves Andretti Global to join F1 grid; now series will evaluate bid
Jason Anderson Feld Entertainment
Monster Energy Kawasaki announces 2024 SuperMotocross roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_nascarpodharvick_231001.jpg
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
nbc_moto_porroundrecap_231001.jpg
Highlights: World Superbike Round 11 - Portugal
nbc_pft_billsdolphinsv2_231002.jpg
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mackenzie Hughes
Sanderson Farms Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
FIA approves Andretti Global to join F1 grid; now series will evaluate bid
Jason Anderson Feld Entertainment
Monster Energy Kawasaki announces 2024 SuperMotocross roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_nascarpodharvick_231001.jpg
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
nbc_moto_porroundrecap_231001.jpg
Highlights: World Superbike Round 11 - Portugal
nbc_pft_billsdolphinsv2_231002.jpg
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Harden skips Philadelphia 76ers media day

  
Published October 2, 2023 02:29 PM
76ers' James Harden

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on prior to game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

For the second time in the last three years, James Harden is not showing up to media day for his team as he tries to force a trade.

Harden was not at 76ers media day, a required obligation for players before the start of training camp. Harden likely will face a fine for skipping out, but the Sixers have no idea about if and when he will show up for camp.

Even not being there, Harden was the primary topic of conversation. Team president Daryl Morey confirmed Harden requested a trade this summer (ideally to the Clippers, but Los Angeles pulled out of those talks and league sources have told NBC Sports there is little to no Harden trade talk going on right now, and no real traction toward a deal with any team).

Joel Embiid stuck with his statement from the summer that he just wants to win — Harden helps with that, but he just wants to win.

Multiple players were asked about Harden, and P.J. Tucker summed up the sense around the team, essentially, “We have to just deal with it and find ways to win.”

Harden can only hold out for so long. Under the CBA, if he holds out 30 days into the season he would lose his ability to bolt as a free agent next summer, the Sixers would have to approve any move. Harden will likely show up at some point, and that’s when the real circus starts.

For now, it’s a waiting game.

Mentions
James-Harden.jpg James Harden Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers darryl_morey.jpg Daryl Morey