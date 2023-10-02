James Harden skips Philadelphia 76ers media day

For the second time in the last three years, James Harden is not showing up to media day for his team as he tries to force a trade.

Harden was not at 76ers media day, a required obligation for players before the start of training camp. Harden likely will face a fine for skipping out, but the Sixers have no idea about if and when he will show up for camp.

Even not being there, Harden was the primary topic of conversation. Team president Daryl Morey confirmed Harden requested a trade this summer (ideally to the Clippers, but Los Angeles pulled out of those talks and league sources have told NBC Sports there is little to no Harden trade talk going on right now, and no real traction toward a deal with any team).

Daryl Morey on James Harden: “He’s not here today. He continues to seek a trade and we’re working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the Sixers and hopefully, all parties.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 2, 2023

Joel Embiid stuck with his statement from the summer that he just wants to win — Harden helps with that, but he just wants to win.

Joel Embiid on James Harden saga: "I just want to win. Whatever puts us in that position ... that's all I care about." — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 2, 2023

Multiple players were asked about Harden, and P.J. Tucker summed up the sense around the team, essentially, “We have to just deal with it and find ways to win.”

PJ Tucker on James Harden: “That’s my brother. … Our relationship goes way beyond basketball, with the years we spent together. That aside, he has his ongoing thing and it is what it is. … The rest of us have to come, get ready to work and go play.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 2, 2023

Harden can only hold out for so long. Under the CBA, if he holds out 30 days into the season he would lose his ability to bolt as a free agent next summer, the Sixers would have to approve any move. Harden will likely show up at some point, and that’s when the real circus starts.

For now, it’s a waiting game.