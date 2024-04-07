 Skip navigation
Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Valero Texas Open: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Akshay Bhatia takes four-shot lead into final round at Valero Texas Open

Top Clips

2024 Santa Anita Derby full race recap, analysis
Stronghold prevails to win Santa Anita Derby
Analyzing 2024 Kentucky Derby favorites

Top News

Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Valero Texas Open: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Akshay Bhatia takes four-shot lead into final round at Valero Texas Open

Top Clips

2024 Santa Anita Derby full race recap, analysis
Stronghold prevails to win Santa Anita Derby
Analyzing 2024 Kentucky Derby favorites

Lakers beat Cavaliers for fourth straight win, move into eighth in West.

  
Published April 6, 2024 09:09 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 6: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 6, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Lakers can count on Anthony Davis and LeBron James to bring it nightly, but when this team gets a third player in the offensive mix they become so much more dangerous.

Saturday afternoon D’Angelo Russell scored 28 on 11-of-17 shooting, the Lakers top three scored 74 and the Lakers took care of business against the stumbling Cavaliers 116-97.

With the win, the Lakers move into the No. 8 seed in the West — still in the play-in but only having to win one of two games to advance to the playoffs proper, as opposed to winning two in a row for the 9/10 seeds.

The Lakers have looked the best they have all season of late, with strong defense and good size with Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup. The Lakers went 5-1 on their big late road trip then came home and beat the Cavaliers with a professional outing.

The Cavaliers are now 1-3 on their measuring stick road trip through the West, and while they technically are still the No. 3 seed in the East this team is not scaring anyone right now. Donovan Mitchell had 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, while Evan Mobley and Max Strus combined to shoot 4-of-14. Darius Garland carried the Cavaliers with 26 points, but it was tough to watch the Cavaliers get pushed around by the Lakers, reminiscent of what the Knicks did to the Cavaliers in the playoffs a year ago.

Cleveland could easily fall to the No. 5 seed in the East, they are just half a game up on New York and Orlando. This team needs wins and it’s hard to see where they come from right now.

The Lakers have two massive games coming up: Sunday against the Timberwolves and Tuesday against the Warriors. If they win those, they will have a very strong shot at a No. 7 or 8 seed (six is not out of reach, but the way the Suns are playing, it’s not that hard).

