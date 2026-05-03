How to watch Toronto Raptors-Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 7: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

In a Game 7 to decide their first-round playoff series, the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet Sunday night on NBC and Peacock at Rocket Arena.

History favors the home team, which has won the first six game games of the series. Toronto has never won a playoff game in Cleveland (0-10).

It’s been a tight series with the Cavaliers and the Raptors notching identical scoring totals (669 points) thorugh six games. They have similar field goal and 3-point shooting percentages, and their margins are scant in rebounding (Cleveland leads 253-249) and steals (Toronto leads 54-50).

Cleveland is 6-2 in Game 7s, including 4-0 at home, and have won their past four appearances in Game 7s. This will be the second Game 7 on the road for Toronto, which is 3-3 in series finales. In their last Game 7 as the visiting team, the Raptors fell 88-87 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 Eastern Semifinals.

The Cavaliers are seeking to advance from the first round for the third consecutive season, and the Raptors are tying to reach the Eastern Semifinals for the first time since 2020. Cleveland eliminated Toronto from the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2016-18.

Sunday’s winner of the series will face the winner of Game 7 between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons. The other Eastern Conference semifinal will be played between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, who beat the Boston Celtics 109-100 in Game 7 on Saturday.

This is the first time since the first round was expanded to best of seven in 2003 that three series in the East have gone to seven games. It’s only the second time since the 2002-03 season that at least three series have gone seven games (there were five Game 7s in 2014).

See below for additional information on the Celtics-76ers game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Game 7:

When: Sunday, May 3

Sunday, May 3 Where: Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Announcing team : Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter)

: Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Tied 3-3

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game preview:

Hometown hero RJ Barrett made the game-winning 3-pointer Friday in a 112-110 overtime victory over Cleveland. The Canadian’s shot hit the back of the rim, bounced above the backboard and then dropped through — conjuring memories of Kawhi Leonard‘s game-winning shot hat bounced four times on the rim in a Game 7 victory over Philadelphia in 2019 (Toronto would win the championship).

“Kawhi bounce. Kawhi bounce… I make nothing the whole fourth quarter, whole overtime,” said Barrett, who had 24 points but made only 3 of 13 shots in the second half. “So for that shot to drop. Yeah.”

Barrett hits winning 3-pointer in OT as Raptors force Game 7, beat Cavaliers 112-100 Game 7 is in Cleveland on Sunday. The home team has won all six games so far in the series.

Scottie Barnes had a game-high 25 points and 14 assists (his playoff career high tied a Toronto playoff record). Toronto leads all playoff teams in assists per game (26.5) and was ranked third in the regular season (29.5 apg).

Toronto will be trying to overcame the inexperience of a roster with only 180 playoff games and two Game 7s (vs. 597 and 18 Game 7s for Cleveland). The Raptors might have to do it without forward Brandon Ingram. Their leading scorer during the regular season at 21.5 ppg, Ingram left Game 5 with a right heel injury and missed Game 6. His Game 7 status is uncertain.

“Forget everything that’s happened so far,” Barrett said. “We’ve got one game to decide it all. This group has been tough and resilient, and we’ve fought through the toughest of tasks all year long. Going to Cleveland, Game 7, is going to be a tough task, but that’s what we’re built for.”

Cleveland’s hopes largely rest on twin superstars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, who was acquired in February from the Los Angeles Clippers (for Darius Garland and a 2026 second-round pick.

This is Harden’s 17th playoff appearances, and he ranks 13th all time in postseason scoring (4,021 points). His 179 playoff games is the third most without a championship behind Karl Malone (193) and John Stockton (182).

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Harden, who averaging 25 points and 7 assists in the first two games of the series but has slipped to 19 ppg and 6.5 apg, is playing in his eighth Game 7 and enters with a 3-4 record.

In his ninth season, Mitchell is in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season since joining the Cavaliers but has yet to advance beyond the semifinals. He ranks seventh all time in playoff scoring average at 27.9 points per game. At home in this series, Mitchell is averaging 27 points and four assists while shooting 51.7% from the field (and 50% on 3-pointers).

“There’s nothing to be deflated about,” said Mitchell, who scored 39 points to lead Cleveland past Orlando in a Game 7 over Orlando in 2024. “Just got to protect home court. Now, if this was Game 7 and that happened, then (you feel) a little different. But we had an opportunity. Didn’t happen. We’ve got to protect home court. Doesn’t matter if we lost by 30. Two. Protect home court. That’s all you can do.”

Said Harden: “There’s no frustrations. I was frustrated for five minutes [after the game]. There’s one more game, can’t let it live too long. It’s the playoffs, great things happen. That’s why I tell the guys to never get too high or low. Focus on your job and go out there and win.”

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

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