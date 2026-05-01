Lakers vs. Rockets – Game 6 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 1

The Rockets take the court tonight in Houston for Game 6 of their series against LeBron James and the Lakers again minus Kevin Durant…and are favored to force a Game 7 after impressive back-to-back-wins without their Hall of Fame teammate.

The Lakers enter Game 6 still ahead 3–2, but the tone of the series has shifted dramatically after those back‑to‑back losses. Despite LeBron James’ 25 points in Game 5, Los Angeles’ offense has sputtered, failing to reach 100 points in the last two contests. Austin Reaves did return for LA from an oblique injury in Game 5, but Luka Dončić (hamstring) remains out. Reaves played 34 minutes and scored 22 points, but it was not enough to finish off the Rockets.

Houston, meanwhile, has completely flipped the energy of the series. After losing the first three games, the Rockets have stormed back, winning Games 4 and 5 without Durant but with physical defense and balanced scoring. Jabari Smith Jr. led the way offensively with 22 points, while Tari Eason and Alperen Şengün added 18 and 14, respectively. The Rockets were outrebounded 41-34 in Game 5 but defensively held the Lakers to 42% shooting from the field and just 26% (7-27) from deep.

Ultimately, Game 6 will hinge on composure and execution. The Rockets have momentum, home‑court advantage, and a sudden belief that they can complete an historic comeback. For their part, the Lakers need to execute better on offense. Expect LeBron to take on heavy playmaking duties and it is fair to expect Reaves to move back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Game 5.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Lakers vs. Rockets

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming: Prime Video

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Game Odds: Lakers vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (+142), Houston Rockets (-170)

Los Angeles Lakers (+142), Houston Rockets (-170) Spread: Rockets -3.5

Rockets -3.5 Total: 206.5 points

This game opened Rockets -3.5 with the Game Total set at 207.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Austin Reaves

SG Marcus Smart

C Deandre Ayton

SF LeBron James

PF Rui Hachimura

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Reed Sheppard

C Alperen Sengun

SF Tari Eason

PF Jabari Smith Jr.

Injury Report: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant (ankle/knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle/knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Steven Adams (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Fred VanVleet (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Celtics ‘in a world of trouble’ after Game 6 loss Tracy McGrady says the Boston Celtics are in a world of trouble after dropping Game 6 to the Philadelphia 76ers, citing the recent 3-point struggles as the biggest difference.

Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers vs. Rockets

The Lakers are 26-17 on the road this season

The Rockets are 31-12 at home this season

The Rockets are 38-49 ATS this season

LA is 48-38-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 41 of the Rockets’ 87 games this season (41-46)

The OVER has cashed in 44 of the Lakers’ 87 games this season (44-43)

Austin Reaves shot 4-16 from the field (2-8 from beyond the arc) in Game 5

shot 4-16 from the field (2-8 from beyond the arc) in Game 5 Reed Sheppard was 2-7 from deep in Game 5 but was 8-20 in the 2 previous games in Houston in this series

was 2-7 from deep in Game 5 but was 8-20 in the 2 previous games in Houston in this series LeBron James is 0-9 over the past 2 games from three-point range

is 0-9 over the past 2 games from three-point range James is 11-29 (37.9%) from the field the last 2 games / He shot 51.5% from the field during the regular season

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Lakers and Rockets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 206.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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