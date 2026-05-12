Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke dies at 29

Brandon Clarke, the 29-year-old forward who played the past seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, has died, his agency, Priority Sports, announced.

The Memphis Grizzlies confirmed the news and released this statement:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in his statement. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Clarke was born in Vancouver, Canada, and played his college ball first at San Jose State and then at Gonzaga. He was drafted No. 21 by the Grizzlies. Clark played all seven of his NBA seasons in Memphis, making the All-Rookie team in 2020 and for his career averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, and was a career 60.5% shooter. He had become a rising rotation player for the team but was set back by an Achilles tear, which kept him out for much of the 2023-24 season. He only played in two games this past season, at first missing time following a September knee surgery, and then a couple of games after he came back he suffered a calf injury that had him sidelined the rest of the season.