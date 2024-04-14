 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson: Cup owners remain ‘unified’ in seeking new financial plan with NASCAR
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Michael Busch is surging, Lars Nootbaar returns, and more
The Masters - Final Round
Tiger Woods joined by son Charlie in practice area on Sunday at Masters

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_whuvsfulsecondgoal_240414.jpg
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
nbc_pl_goalcp1liv0_240414.jpg
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson: Cup owners remain ‘unified’ in seeking new financial plan with NASCAR
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Michael Busch is surging, Lars Nootbaar returns, and more
The Masters - Final Round
Tiger Woods joined by son Charlie in practice area on Sunday at Masters

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_whuvsfulsecondgoal_240414.jpg
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
nbc_pl_goalcp1liv0_240414.jpg
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA admits Lakers, Grizzlies played an extra 66 seconds Friday due to clock reset error

  
Published April 14, 2024 10:17 AM
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 12, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The NBA has had its share of clock controversies in the past, but this is a new one.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies played an extra 66 seconds on Friday night because of a clock reset error. You can see it in the video below: After a 24-second violation by the Grizzlies, the teams are walking back to the other end of the court, and the game clock jumps from 1:14 to 2:20 for no reason. Nobody notices. Not the players, not the officials, not the scorer’s table or game statisticians, nobody that could change things. NBA spokesman Tim Frank admitted the error but said that nothing could be done about it at this point.

This mattered in a game that had playoff-seeding implications for the Lakers.

In the next 1:06 of the game (the repeated 1:06), the score was 2-2. However, in the final 1:06 of the quarter (the extra time played), the Lakers outscored the Grizzlies by two (4-2), so rather than ending the quarter down a point the Lakers ended the quarter up one. The Lakers went on to win the game by three, 123-120, and while we don’t know how the ending and result would have played out, it would have been different than the one we got.

The win, combined with the Kings’ and Warriors’ losses, moved the Lakers up to the No. 8 seed in the West heading into the final day of play.

Mentions
LeBron James.png LeBron James Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers