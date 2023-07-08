Notebook from day one of NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Opening day of the Las Vegas Summer League was not all about Victor Wembanyama . Well, actually, it kind of was, but there were other games and other things worth seeing.

More goes on in one day at Summer League than can easily fit into a story, so here are some notes from Day 1.

• Jabari Smith Jr. had the shot of the day.

It took a while for last year’s No. 3 pick to get there. His first half Friday night was ugly enough to make one think Smith had really enjoyed his time in Vegas (he scored 4 points and was a non-factor). However, he bounced back with an impressive second half and was the best player on the floor — dominating the way you expect a second-year player should at Summer League — and he finished with 33 points and seven rebounds.

The end of the game between Portland and Houston was an ugly foul-fest — which was frustrating a packed Thomas & Mack arena who had come to see Wembanyama — and the upshot of all the free throws was Portland was up two with .06 seconds left, but the Rockets inbounding the ball. Then this happened.

• The entire Rockets vs. Trail Blazers game was wildly entertaining — a lot of athletes playing in a wide-open setting led to highlight after highlight.

For example, Tari Eason and rookie Cam Whitmore had massive dunks for the Rockets.

• Scoot Henderson’s first quarter left seasoned Summer League watchers shaking their heads in amazement — he was that impressive.

It wasn’t just the raw numbers, it was the entire package of his game. He has some hesitation moves and a little shimmy with the ball that he uses to get by defenders or create space for his jumper. His head is always up looking for the next pass. He was focused and never rushed. He looked every bit the player who had spent the past two years going against men in the G-League, not college kids, and he looked like a steal at No. 3.

Most impressively, Henderson was making all the right reads, not just scoring but drawing defenders and finding the open man. His decision making was a step ahead of everyone else on the court.

Henderson also showed the inconsistency of his jumper, which has to be cleaned up for him to live up to his incredible promise. It’s just one Summer League game, but Trail Blazers fans have to feel a little better about the future and what is coming next season and beyond in the Pacific Northwest.

• Henderson left the game with a shoulder injury but after leaving the arena (likely to get an MRI) he was back no wrap on his shoulder, talking to people at the Wemby game and showing no signs of being injured. It seemed to be nothing serious (teams are very cautious with their stars at Summer League).

• There is no reason for the Trail Blazers to play Shaedon Sharpe again in Las Vegas, he proved he is too good to be here — which is exactly what you want to see from a guy who got regular run as a rookie. Sharpe finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and in a game filled with monster dunks he may have had the best one.

• Amen Thompson’s first step is everything it’s cracked up to be and more – he just effortlessly explodes by guys. Also, watch him finish through contact and go to the left hand anyway.

Thompson is a point guard who is past first — almost to a fault — but made good decisions with the ball. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting and hit his one 3-point attempt, plus he had five assists. He left the game in the second half with a tweaked ankle and reports are the Rockets may shut him down for the rest of Summer League because of it.

Just-signed Fred VanVleet was on hand to watch his young teammates, but Thompson’s play made me wonder if taking the ball out of the rookie’s hands is the right developmental play long-term in Houston. It’s the path they have chosen, however, and FVV can be a good example for Thompson to follow in many respects. Still, it feels they may have rushed what should have been a more organic process.

• Houston’s young players are all so long. Clearly an organizational priority in the draft.

• The Lakers’ Max Christie fits into the mold of guys who got some run as rookies and have now risen above the Summer League level — 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting plus seven rebounds. The Lakers should shut him down pretty soon, and he looks ready for more minutes this season from Darvin Ham.

• While the Spurs game was focused on Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie had a few impressive moments as well. He finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a monster dunk of his own.