Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 4 preview: Gilgeous-Alexander is controlling this series

This is a sentence I never thought I’d write (and may never write again), but it’s true about this Western Conference Finals:

The team with Victor Wembanyama is not the one forcing the most adjustments.

At least not heading into a critical Game 4 at home for San Antonio. Mathematically, Game 4 is not “must win” for the Spurs, already in these playoffs we have seen two teams come from 3-1 down to win a series. Realistically, that is not going to happen against Oklahoma City. Victor Wembanyama understands that.

“We’re going to see what we’re made of,” he said after a Game 3 loss at home where he and the Spurs raced out to a 15-0 lead at the start but ended up losing by 15 when the final buzzer sounded.

Here are three things to look for in Game 4, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET Sunday in San Antonio, a showdown you can watch on NBC or stream on Peacock.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is controlling series

If you just look at the counting stats, you might argue MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is struggling this series: 26.7 points a game on just 39.1% shooting and 28.6% from 3.

You’d be wrong. Gilgeous-Alexander is controlling this series and dictated the last two Thunder wins by his ability to read and process defenses so quickly, then make the right play. The Thunder are getting the shots they want, shots they like.

SGA has been drawing defenders, seeing how the Spurs are bringing a third defender to his side of the court (usually at the nail), then picking San Antonio’s defense apart, setting up teammates for big games. It was evident in Game 3 when he had 12 assists to just two turnovers, and for the series he’s averaging 11 assists to 2.3 turnovers per game.

SGA on how OKC ‘walks the walk’ with confidence Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins NBA Showtime to discuss the OKC bench stepping up in Game 3, what has changed for him in these playoffs, and why the Thunder are so dominant in big moments.

Part of the problem for San Antonio is that they want to force the ball to Oklahoma City’s worst shooters, but then Alex Caruso turns around and hits eight 3-pointers in Game 1. The Spurs don’t roll out terrible shooters, and if you let guys like Jaylin Williams (five 3-pointers in Game 3) or Lu Dort or anyone else on their roster set their feet, they’ll knock it down.

And SGA is finding the open players who have time to set their feet and shoot in rhythm.

I’d say the Spurs need to find a way to throw Gilgeous-Alexander off his game, but good luck with that. He’s the two-time MVP for a reason.

Non-Wembanyama minutes

San Antonio was +4 in the 39 minutes Wembanyama played in Game 3, but lost the nine minutes he was out by 19 points.

That’s been the trend all series: San Antonio is +21 in 125 minutes with Wembanyama on the court, and -38 in the 29 minutes he is off the court.

That was not much of a problem in the regular season because the three-guard attack of Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper could get downhill and score or create opportunities for others. However, now they are going against the best defense in the league and doing it with two of those guards playing through injuries.

The second that Wembanyama goes to the bench, you can see the level of aggression and attacking the rim from the Thunder. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has made sure to keep Gilgeous-Alexander on the court when Wembanyama is off, which allows him to attack the rim without consequence (all due respect to Luke Kornet).

HLs: Thunder clamp Spurs for 2-1 lead After falling down 15 in the first quarter, the OKC Thunder soon took control of Game 3 with a franchise-record bench performance that gives them a 2-1 series lead over the Spurs.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson doesn’t have a lot of options — maybe going small with Carter Bryant at center? — but San Antonio has to find a way not to lose the non-Wembanyama minutes by so much, because OKC is not a team they can beat so badly when he is on the court they can get away with it.

Who is still healthy?

The injury report for this series has too many key players on it, but here is where things stand.

• Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell is out with a calf strain, which he appeared to injure on the play where he picked up a flagrant foul trying to stop a Stephon Castle transition bucket (then Devin Vassell stepped in, and both he and Mitchell picked up technical fouls).

• The Thunder’s Jalen Williams is officially questionable for Game 4 with a left hamstring issue. He did not play in Game 3, and it would be a surprise to see him back this quickly.

• San Antonio has nobody on their injury report for Sunday.

• Spurs’ coach Johnson said he expects both Fox and Harper will be “ready to go” in Game 4.

