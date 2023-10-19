PBT Podcast: 2023-24 Western Conference preview with Mark Medina

The Western Conference is stacked — 12 teams enter the season thinking they can make the playoffs. That will lead to some very disappointed fans (and front offices/coaches on the hot seat) come April, and veteran NBA journalist Mark Medina joins NBC Sports Kurt Helin to break it all down.

The Denver Nuggets are the team to beat and believe they can start where they left off in championship form, despite the loss of Bruce Brown, because they have Nikola Jokic. Chasing them are the Phoenix Suns, a top-heavy roster but one that’s a threat if they can find enough depth and defense by the time the playoffs start. The Lakers and Warriors are threats, but both have aging cores — if the Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, can get to the playoffs healthy, they are threats.

What about Memphis, without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season? Do we trust the Clippers? Does Minnesota figure it out this season with two bigs and the emergence of Anthony Edwards? The Thunder are set to make a leap. Do we trust Zion Williamson to stay healthy and make the Pelicans a threat?

We break all that down and more.

