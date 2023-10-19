 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day One
Lindblad goes from tracking stolen suitcase with police to leading Q-School
Blomqvist Cadillac.jpg
Tom Blomqvist will join Cadillac as endurance driver for No. 31 Whelen Action Express
BMW Ladies Championship - Round One
Ashleigh Buhai fires 62 to lead LPGA’s BMW Ladies in South Korea

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_231019.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 key matchups
nbc_pft_hardman_231019.jpg
Chiefs turn to Hardman to add offensive weapon
nbc_moto_w2rcstage5lites_231019.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Rallye du Maroc, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day One
Lindblad goes from tracking stolen suitcase with police to leading Q-School
Blomqvist Cadillac.jpg
Tom Blomqvist will join Cadillac as endurance driver for No. 31 Whelen Action Express
BMW Ladies Championship - Round One
Ashleigh Buhai fires 62 to lead LPGA’s BMW Ladies in South Korea

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_231019.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 key matchups
nbc_pft_hardman_231019.jpg
Chiefs turn to Hardman to add offensive weapon
nbc_moto_w2rcstage5lites_231019.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Rallye du Maroc, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PBT Podcast: 2023-24 Western Conference preview with Mark Medina

  
Published October 19, 2023 08:44 AM
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 115-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Western Conference is stacked — 12 teams enter the season thinking they can make the playoffs. That will lead to some very disappointed fans (and front offices/coaches on the hot seat) come April, and veteran NBA journalist Mark Medina joins NBC Sports Kurt Helin to break it all down.

The Denver Nuggets are the team to beat and believe they can start where they left off in championship form, despite the loss of Bruce Brown, because they have Nikola Jokic. Chasing them are the Phoenix Suns, a top-heavy roster but one that’s a threat if they can find enough depth and defense by the time the playoffs start. The Lakers and Warriors are threats, but both have aging cores — if the Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, can get to the playoffs healthy, they are threats.

What about Memphis, without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season? Do we trust the Clippers? Does Minnesota figure it out this season with two bigs and the emergence of Anthony Edwards? The Thunder are set to make a leap. Do we trust Zion Williamson to stay healthy and make the Pelicans a threat?

We break all that down and more.

You can listen to the entire podcast below or wherever you find your podcasts, and you can find us among the entire NBC Sports family of podcasts.

Mentions
Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Nikola-Jokic.jpg Nikola Jokic LeBron-James.jpg LeBron James stephen curry.png Stephen Curry