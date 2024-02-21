Robert Ried, key player on the 1980s Rockets teams, dies at age 68

Robert Ried, who played 10 years on the wing for the Houston Rockets and was a key part of their runs to the NBA Finals in the 1980s, has died at the age of 68, the team has announced.

The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets are deeply saddened by the passing of former player, Robert Reid, whose contributions were instrumental in guiding the Houston Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in 1980-81 and 1985-86. pic.twitter.com/6fc5dyLqDA — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 20, 2024

“It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend, Robert Reid,” Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered. I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the ‘80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert’s absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered.”

Reid was a second-round pick of the Rockets in 1977 (out St. Mary’s University in San Antonio) and the two-way 6'8" wing played a key role for the team because of his defense and ability to play multiple positions. Reid averaged 11.6 points per game in his decade with the Rockets, helping them to the NBA Finals in 1981 and 1986 (both times they fell to Larry Bird and the Celtics). He had stepped away from basketball for the 1982-83 season for religious reasons but returned to the Rockets the next year.

I’m deeply saddened by the news that my friend Robert Reid passed away today. Robert was a fierce competitor for the Houston Rockets and one of the best defensive players the league has ever seen! He was always a good host when I visited Houston, and we shared many meals together… pic.twitter.com/EF96jBg0ZX — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 20, 2024

Reid finished his career playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers.