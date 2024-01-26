Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu rumored to face off in 3-point shootout All-Star Weekend

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_nfcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2024 NFC Championship game preview, head to head record, history
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 hybrid prototype: Inside the complex cockpit of a sophisticated sports car
The Today Show Gallery of Olympians
Bobsledder Chris Kinney asks for help catching burglar, stolen Olympic memorabilia

Top Clips

nbc_pst_klopp_240126__949072.jpg
What’s next for Liverpool, Klopp after departure?
nbc_pl_kloppmostmemorablewins_240126.jpg
Klopp’s most memorable PL wins with Liverpool
nbc_golf_kavooabooth_240126.jpg
Kavooa is bringing stability to golf training

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_nfcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2024 NFC Championship game preview, head to head record, history
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 hybrid prototype: Inside the complex cockpit of a sophisticated sports car
The Today Show Gallery of Olympians
Bobsledder Chris Kinney asks for help catching burglar, stolen Olympic memorabilia

Top Clips

nbc_pst_klopp_240126__949072.jpg
What’s next for Liverpool, Klopp after departure?
nbc_pl_kloppmostmemorablewins_240126.jpg
Klopp’s most memorable PL wins with Liverpool
nbc_golf_kavooabooth_240126.jpg
Kavooa is bringing stability to golf training

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu rumored to face off in 3-point shootout All-Star Weekend

  
Published January 26, 2024 11:54 AM
Western Conference Finals - Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a photo with Oregon Ducks Basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu, after advancing to the NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Last year at the WNBA All-Star Game, the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu set a record with an insane 37 in the final round. She can shoot the rock.

In a clearly scripted little bit of marketing Thursday night, a mic’d up Stephen Curry dropped a hint about needing to “settle this once and for all,” then she responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a video of the comment.

Now comes the report from Shams Charnia of The Athletic that a 3-point shootout is planned for the pair All-Star weekend.

This sounds like fun.

All-Star Saturday night should not be serious — none of the weekend should — and this would be entertaining. This is probably separate from the NBA 3-point Contest just because the lines are different (23-foot, 9-inch line in the NBA, 20-foot, 6-inch line in the WNBA), but that works. We just want to be entertained and to watch two Bay Area legends (Ionescu was born and raised there) go at it would be fun. Ionescu is one of the WNBA’s best snipers, hitting 44.8% from 3 last season on 7.9 attempts a game for the Liberty.

Curry was not named an All-Star starter this year despite the fans voting him as one but he was not stressed about it — “Those two guys are playing amazing and deserve it” he said of Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgious Alexander. He is a lock to be picked as a reserve by the coaches.

And it looks like he will be there Saturday night, or some point during the weekend, for a shootout with Sabrina Ionescu.

Mentions
Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors