Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu rumored to face off in 3-point shootout All-Star Weekend

Last year at the WNBA All-Star Game, the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu set a record with an insane 37 in the final round. She can shoot the rock.

In a clearly scripted little bit of marketing Thursday night, a mic’d up Stephen Curry dropped a hint about needing to “settle this once and for all,” then she responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a video of the comment.

Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line👀 @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/ES0JlEDJW3 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 26, 2024

Now comes the report from Shams Charnia of The Athletic that a 3-point shootout is planned for the pair All-Star weekend.

Exciting competition planned: A 3-point Shootout between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and WNBA NY Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources say. Two 3-point contest champions. Curry hinted at the possibility tonight while mic’d up vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/ccXYRsxj4B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2024

This sounds like fun.

All-Star Saturday night should not be serious — none of the weekend should — and this would be entertaining. This is probably separate from the NBA 3-point Contest just because the lines are different (23-foot, 9-inch line in the NBA, 20-foot, 6-inch line in the WNBA), but that works. We just want to be entertained and to watch two Bay Area legends (Ionescu was born and raised there) go at it would be fun. Ionescu is one of the WNBA’s best snipers, hitting 44.8% from 3 last season on 7.9 attempts a game for the Liberty.

Curry was not named an All-Star starter this year despite the fans voting him as one but he was not stressed about it — “Those two guys are playing amazing and deserve it” he said of Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgious Alexander. He is a lock to be picked as a reserve by the coaches.

And it looks like he will be there Saturday night, or some point during the weekend, for a shootout with Sabrina Ionescu.

