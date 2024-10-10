 Skip navigation
Three-time NBA champion Danny Green announces his retirement

  
Published October 10, 2024 11:53 AM
There was a time, not so long ago, when Danny Green was the veteran 3&D wing every contending team wanted to bring in — a solid defender and career 40% shooter from 3, he could fit in any system and make any team better. It’s why he has three championship rings.

After a 15-year career, Green announced his retirement on Thursday on social media and on his podcast.

A 3&D wing in an era where that was a critical component to a championship team, Green spent the majority of his career with the San Antonio Spurs and won a title with them in 2014 as part of a veteran team that played some of the most beautiful basketball the league had ever seen.

He won his second title in Toronto in 2019 with former Spurs teammate Kawhi Leonard. The following year, in 2020, the Lakers brought in Green, and he helped them and LeBron James to a title in the bubble.

Green is one of only four players in NBA history who have won a title with three different teams.

Green also won the NCAA championship in 2009 as a senior at North Carolina, on a team with Ty Lawson and Tyler Hansbrough.

Green started last season in Philadelphia but was waived after the James Harden trade and never found another landing spot.

