Thunder vs. Suns – Game 2 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 22

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue the defense of their title tonight as their first-round series continues against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center.

The questions for Phoenix is…how can they win even tonight’s game?

Lets start with a review of Game 1. The MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 25 and the Thunder’s defense limited Phoenix to 35% shooting in a dominant 119-84 victory over the weekend. Chet Holmgren added 16 points and seven boards as everyone played and everyone except Nikola Topic scored for OKC. No starter for the Thunder played more than 29 minutes. Just something to note as Oklahoma City moves on in the postseason and faces teams undoubtedly battling fatigue due to long and intense series in earlier rounds.

More than likely still reeling from being blown out in the series opener, the Suns have to find a way to steal a win on the road. Phoenix will need a massive turnaround from their offense, which struggled immensely to find rhythm. Devin Booker scored 23 points including 2-5 from deep in the loss but even an outsized monster-scoring night from the All-Star alone will not cut it. The Suns must improve their execution on offense which MUST lead to Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green getting more involved in the scoring column. The two combined for 35 points in Game 1 but took 38 shots to get there. Gotta be better there and also on the glass. OKC outrebounded Phoenix 17-8 on the offensive end. With Mark Williams (foot) not expected back for the Suns, gotta find a way. Gotta be better.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder vs. Suns

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Thunder vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-2100), Phoenix Suns (+1100)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-2100), Phoenix Suns (+1100) Spread: Thunder -17.5

Thunder -17.5 Total: 215.5 points

This game opened Thunder -19.5 with the Game Total set at 212.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder vs. Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Luguentz Dort

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

Phoenix Suns

PG Devin Booker

SG Jalen Green

SG Jordan Goodwin

PF Oso Ighodaro

SF Dillon Brooks

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder

No injuries to report

Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams (foot) is questionable for tonight’s game

(foot) is questionable for tonight’s game Grayson Allen (hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game Jordan Goodwin (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Suns

The Thunder are 35-7 at home this season

The Suns are 20-22 on the road this season

The Suns are 47-35-3 ATS this season

OKC is 40-42-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 44 of the Thunder’s 83 games this season (44-39)

The OVER has cashed in 38 of the Suns’ 85 games this season (38-47)

OKC is 7-3 ATS in their last ten games against Phoenix

Devin Booker is averaging 27.9 points in the playoffs in his career

is averaging 27.9 points in the playoffs in his career Over the course of the Suns’ two Play-In games and Game 1 vs. OKC, Dillon Brooks is averaging 17 points per game

is averaging 17 points per game Last postseason, Shea Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 29.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game

averaged 29.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game Chet Holmgren had 2 blocks in Game 1

Hill 'shocked and impressed' with LAL Game 2 win Grant Hill and Terry Gannon recap the Lakers' Game 2 performance against the Rockets and explain what Houston can do to improve their chances of winning Game 3.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Thunder and Suns’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -17.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -17.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 215.5

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