Timberwolves vs. Spurs – NBA Playoffs – Game 2 predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for May 6

After a surprising result in the series opener, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court tonight looking to take a 2-0 lead in their second round series against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Edwards (knee) came off the bench scoring 18 points in 25 minutes to spark Minnesota. Julius Randle led all scorers in the game with 21. Wembanyama had only 11 points, but he blocked a record 12 shots and pulled down 15 boards in a losing effort for the Spurs. Dylan Harper actually led San Antonio with 18 points.

Tonight carries a very different tone than did the opener. Minnesota set the terms in Game 1 with their physicality, defensive discipline, and ability to control the paint. San Antonio now has to adjust. The Spurs showed flashes—especially when they were able to get out in transition—but their half‑court execution wasn’t consistent enough to threaten a Timberwolves team that thrives on forcing tough shots.

To find that consistency on offense in the halfcourt, the Spurs will look to Wembanyama. Minnesota did an excellent job of making life difficult on offense for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. They crowded Wembanyama’s catches, disrupted entry passes, and dared San Antonio’s perimeter players to beat them. To shift the dynamic, the Spurs need cleaner spacing, quicker decisions, and more assertiveness from Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

Minnesota, meanwhile, enters Game 2 with confidence and a clear blueprint. Rudy Gobert’s presence in the paint allowed the Timberwolves to stay home on shooters, while Anthony Edwards’ shot creation gave them a steady offensive anchor. What makes Minnesota truly dangerous, though, is how connected they are defensively—rotations are sharp, communication is constant, and they rarely beat themselves. If they maintain that discipline, they will control the tempo and be in position to take Game 2.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Game 2 Live: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game 2 Odds: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+310), San Antonio Spurs (-395)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+310), San Antonio Spurs (-395) Spread: Spurs -9.5

Spurs -9.5 Total: 215.5 points

This game opened Spurs -10.5 with the Game Total set at 216.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Mike Conley

SG Terrence Shannon Jr.

C Rudy Gobert

SF Julius Randle

PF Jaden McDaniels

**Edwards is listed as questionable. The expectation is he will play, but will he move back into the starting rotation? Check your lineups later this afternoon for confirmation.

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SG Devin Vassell

PF Victor Wembanyama

SF Julian Champagnie

Injury Report for Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is lasted as questionable for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

Carter Bryant (foot) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

SGA, Thunder click in Game 1 win over Los Angeles Reggie Miller and Mike Tirico break down Oklahoma City's Game 1 win over the Lakers, highlighting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trusting his teammates and strong performances from others.

Important stats, trends and insights for Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves are 25-20 on the road this season

The Spurs are 34-10 at home this season

The Spurs are 49-38-2 ATS this season

Minnesota is 42-47 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 37 of the Spurs’ 89 games this season (37-52)

The OVER has cashed in 39 of the Timberwolves’ 89 games this season (39-50)

Rudy Gobert pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 4 of his last 5 games including 10 in Game 1 of this series

pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 4 of his last 5 games including 10 in Game 1 of this series Terrence Shannon Jr. has scored 15 or more points in 3 straight games

has scored 15 or more points in 3 straight games Stephon Castle is 14-32 in the playoffs from beyond the arc

is 14-32 in the playoffs from beyond the arc Dylan Harper was 7-13 from the field and scored 18 points to lead the Spurs in Gm. 1

was 7-13 from the field and scored 18 points to lead the Spurs in Gm. 1 Statistically the difference in Game 1 was as simple as the Spurs shot 28% (10-36) from deep while the Timberwolves shot 38% (10-26)



Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Timberwolves and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves +9.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves +9.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 215.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 215.5 Team Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs’ Dylan Harper 10+ Points parlayed with Victor Wembanyama 5+ blocks

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