 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Warriors most valuable at $9.4 billion, average NBA franchise worth $4.66 billion in CNBC valuations

  
Published February 14, 2025 10:39 AM

It’s a good time to own an NBA franchise.

Fifteen years ago in 2010, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber paid $450 million to purchase the Golden State Warriors. Four championships and a new arena in the heart of San Francisco later, that franchise is worth $9.4 billion, according to new franchise valuations put together by the team at CNBC. The NBA’s least valuable franchise is the Memphis Grizzlies at $3.2 billion (and Robert Perra paid $377 million for the team in 2012).

Here are CNBC’s top 10 most valuable franchises in the NBA (click this link to see the methodology used to calculate these numbers).

1. Golden State Warriors $9.4 billion
2. New York Knicks $7.5 billion
3. Los Angeles Lakers $7 billion
4. Chicago Bulls $5.8 billion
5. Houston Rockets $5.7 billion
6. Brooklyn Nets $5.6B
7. Boston Celtics $5.5 billion
8. Los Angeles Clippers $5.4 billion
9. Miami Heat $5.1 billion
10. Dallas Mavericks $5 billion

It sounds wild, but if anything, those numbers might be low. CNBC ranks the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics as the seventh most valuable franchise, worth $5.5 billion. However, the real test of anything’s valuation is its sale price, and there are at least four bidders to buy the Celtics with the Grousbeck family (Boston’s current owners) expecting for a valuation higher than $6 billion.

With growing international interest and likely expansion in the coming years — with the expansion fees providing a boost of cash to teams’ bottom lines — expect those values to continue to climb.

Mentions
Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers