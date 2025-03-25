 Skip navigation
All Scores
Watch Devin Booker hit game-winner, Suns win fourth straight knocking off Bucks

  
Published March 25, 2025 02:32 AM
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The play was supposed to go to Kevin Durant.

It was a tie game with 5.7 seconds remaining and of course Phoenix wanted to turn to Durant, he had been on fire all night, scoring 38. But the Milwaukee Bucks knew that was the plan, they had Giannis Antetokounmpo covering him and the rest of the defense shading toward KD, so when Booker popped out high to get the ball, he had space. Booker drove, Oso Ighodaro set a masterful screen taking two men out on the play, which freed Booker to get a good look from the midrange and knock down the 20-foot game-winner.

Brook Lopez had the chance to tie with a turnaround jumper but it clanked off the rim and Phoenix won 108-106.

This was a win the Suns needed in their chase for the No. 10 seed and final play-in spot. Phoenix and Dallas are tied for the No. 10 seed — the Suns have the tiebreaker — and the Mavericks got Anthony Davis back and had won earlier in the night. The win keeps the Suns in the postseason, for now.

The loss was a blow to Milwaukee, which is now two games back of a red-hot Pacers team for the No. 4 seed and hosting a first-round playoff series. Milwaukee is just half a game ahead of Detroit, the No. 6 seed. Monday night Antetokounmpo had 31 points and Brook Lopez 23, with each adding 10 rebounds.

