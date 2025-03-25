Watch Devin Booker hit game-winner, Suns win fourth straight knocking off Bucks

The play was supposed to go to Kevin Durant.

It was a tie game with 5.7 seconds remaining and of course Phoenix wanted to turn to Durant, he had been on fire all night, scoring 38. But the Milwaukee Bucks knew that was the plan, they had Giannis Antetokounmpo covering him and the rest of the defense shading toward KD, so when Booker popped out high to get the ball, he had space. Booker drove, Oso Ighodaro set a masterful screen taking two men out on the play, which freed Booker to get a good look from the midrange and knock down the 20-foot game-winner.

DEVIN BOOKER WINS IT FOR PHOENIX IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🚨🚨



TEXTBOOK STEPBACK MID-RANGE BUCKET!! pic.twitter.com/5fR0rNult2 — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2025

Devin Booker on his Bucks game-winner: "The play was for K, the play that we ran in Paris this summer right before halftime in his 1st game back. I haven't watched it back yet so I don't know if they denied him, but Royce came to me, Oso set a great screen, and just hit the shot" pic.twitter.com/7hux6lBq64 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 25, 2025

Brook Lopez had the chance to tie with a turnaround jumper but it clanked off the rim and Phoenix won 108-106.

This was a win the Suns needed in their chase for the No. 10 seed and final play-in spot. Phoenix and Dallas are tied for the No. 10 seed — the Suns have the tiebreaker — and the Mavericks got Anthony Davis back and had won earlier in the night. The win keeps the Suns in the postseason, for now.

The loss was a blow to Milwaukee, which is now two games back of a red-hot Pacers team for the No. 4 seed and hosting a first-round playoff series. Milwaukee is just half a game ahead of Detroit, the No. 6 seed. Monday night Antetokounmpo had 31 points and Brook Lopez 23, with each adding 10 rebounds.

