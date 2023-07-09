 Skip navigation
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard's lead at Tour de France
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia's coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

Watch Jazz's Keyonte George drop 33 in Las Vegas Summer League

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 9, 2023 12:18 AM
2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz dribbles against the LA Clippers during the first quarter of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Keyonte George is a bucket.

Anyone who watched him play at Baylor knew he could score, the question was could he score efficiently at the next level? If Saturday was any indication, the answer is yes. George scored 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting and dished out 10 dimes.

The questions coming into the draft about George's consistency — he shot 37.6% last season — is part of what fuels him, George said speaking to reporters postgame. He showed off his phone lock screen, which has picture of a scouting report on him and his weaknesses, saying he made it his lock screen so he sees it as a reminder every time he picks up his phone.

It's all a good sign for a Jazz team that is evolving. George could be a key part of whatever is next in Utah.