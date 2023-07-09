Watch Jazz’s Keyonte George drop 33 in Las Vegas Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Keyonte George is a bucket.

Anyone who watched him play at Baylor knew he could score, the question was could he score efficiently at the next level? If Saturday was any indication, the answer is yes. George scored 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting and dished out 10 dimes.

No. 16 overall pick Keyonte George shows out with 33 PTS and 10 AST in the @utahjazz win! pic.twitter.com/LCAxSO4yBI — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2023

The questions coming into the draft about George’s consistency — he shot 37.6% last season — is part of what fuels him, George said speaking to reporters postgame. He showed off his phone lock screen, which has picture of a scouting report on him and his weaknesses, saying he made it his lock screen so he sees it as a reminder every time he picks up his phone.

This is Keyonte George’s Lock Screen on his phone, for motivation purposes pic.twitter.com/3NIQZAFiGX — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) July 9, 2023

It’s all a good sign for a Jazz team that is evolving. George could be a key part of whatever is next in Utah.