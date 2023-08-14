Watch RJ Barrett drop 31 for Canada in win over Germany

We’ve said it before: Canada has a deep roster and is a real threat at the World Cup starting in a couple of weeks.

As evidence, watch RJ Barrett score 31 on 13-of-14 shooting — including hitting what proved to be the game-winner with 1:30 left in overtime — as Canada beat Germany in a World Cup tune-up event.

RJ Barrett 31 points on 13/14 shooting vs Germany highlights





This game was entertaining throughout and ended with Kelly Olynyk sealing the win with a block on Mo Wagner.

what a finish, what a game



Kelly Olynyk with the DBB Super Cup-winning block for 🇨🇦

Canada’s roster is stacked. In addition to Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points in this game and Olynyk added 21 besides his game-saving block. If Jamal Murray steps into the mix — they are taking it slow with him after the Nuggets’ deep playoff run — this team is a threat to medal at the World Cup. Maybe even win a gold one.

Dennis Schroder led Germany with 26 points and might have pushed the team to a victory but he was subbed out midway through the fourth and did not return (it’s an exhibition tune-up game, the coach may have wanted to give the bench key minutes more than he cared about winning this game).

So far, FIBA tune-up games have been good for Knicks fans — Jalen Brunson is racking up points and leading Team USA, and now Barrett is standing out for Canada.