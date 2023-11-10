Watch Trae Young drop 41 then assist Dejounte Murray on game-winner

Trae Young already had 41 points on the night, so when he drove the lane for a potential game-tying bucket — the Hawks were down two with 35 seconds left — the Magic defense collapsed on him. As Young got around Paolo Banchero, shot blocker Jonathan Isaac slid over to take away his shot, and Markelle Fultz instinctively dropped off his man into the paint.

Then Young wrapped the ball around Isaac to Dejounte Murray — Fultz’s now open man in the corner — for the game-winning 3-pointer.

Banchero got a good look at a 3-pointer on the other end that could have given Orlando the win but he missed and Atlanta left Mexico City with a 120-119 victory.

Orlando led this game by 11 midway through the fourth quarter but a 14-2 Atlanta run made it tight down the stretch. That run was fueled by Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela (it came with Young on the bench) and set up the game-winner. Young did much of his damage with a 21-point second quarter on his way to 41 for the game.

Atlanta is off to a promising 5-3 start with a top-five offense in the league behind Quin Snyders system. They look like a top-six team in the East this season.