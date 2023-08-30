World Cup roundup: Greece, Brazil advance to next round, Dončić dominates (again)

Team USA remained undefeated with an easy win over Jordan and now advances to the second round of group play at the World Cup, where they will face Montenegro and Lithuania.

There was plenty of other action on the final day of group play, with Greece and Puerto Rico punching their ticket to the next round. Here is a roundup of the day’s action.

Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77

Luka Dončić had a pretty average day by his insane standards — 19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds — but he was still making plays and kept Slovenia undefeated through group play.

Luka with the casual NO-LOOK pass: TOUCHDOWN 🏈😮#FIBAWC x #WinForSlovenia 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/COre7sgpJh — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 30, 2023

Slovenia is through to the next round but has two tough games coming up against Germany and Australia.

Greece 83, New Zealand 74

New Zealand led this game by 13 at halftime as they seemed to hit every 3 they took, but Greece stormed back behind 27 points from Ionnis Papapetrou, while Giannoulis Larentzakis added 20. With the win, Greece advances to the next round of the World Cup, where (like the USA) they will face Montenegro and Lithuania. (Greece likely will need to win both games to get into the final eight.)

Shea Ili led New Zealand scoring 27 points, and Reuben Te Rangi added 19.

Spain 85, Iran 65

Iran led this after the first quarter, but Spain flipped the switch and remained undefeated in the World Cup, easily beating Iran behind 21 points from Bo Cruz Juancho Hernandezgomez, while his brother Willy Hernandezgomez added 16.

Puerto Rico 107, China 89

Former Celtics/Raptor/Wizard Tremont Waters scored 22 to lead Puerto Rico to the win, punching their ticket for the next round.

Tremont Waters was on point in a big W for Puerto Rico over China 👏



📊 22 PTS | 6 AST | 4 STL | 4 3PM#FIBAWC x #WinForPuertoRico 🇵🇷 | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/nHnueypNNl — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 30, 2023

Ismael Romero added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Puerto Rico, which will face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic as well as Italy in the next round.

Timberwolves guard Kyle Anderson scored nine points for China in this game and averaged 10.3 a night in the World Cup.

Brazil 89, Côte d’Ivoire 77

Brazil was red-hot from 3 — 14-of-31 — and is through to the next round after beating Côte d’Ivoire in the final game of Group G. Yago Santos had 24 points and 12 assists for Brazil, while Tim Soares added 15 points for the winners.

Georgia 70, Venezuela 59

Georgia – playing in its first World Cup ever — punched its ticket for the next round with a win over Venezuela. Tornike Shengelia scored 25 points and Goga Bitadze added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the victors.

Serbia 115, South Sudan 83

Heat forward Nikola Jovic was a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 23 points and nine assists, and Serbia finished group play undefeated.