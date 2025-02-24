 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Arkansas v Auburn
Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 7th straight week; preseason No. 1 KU out, ending ranked run at 80 weeks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks

Top Clips

Kim_Aimpoint_raw.jpg
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
nbc_dps_nflcombine_250224.jpg
QBs not throwing at combine ‘isn’t red flag’
pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Arkansas v Auburn
Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 7th straight week; preseason No. 1 KU out, ending ranked run at 80 weeks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks

Top Clips

Kim_Aimpoint_raw.jpg
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
nbc_dps_nflcombine_250224.jpg
QBs not throwing at combine ‘isn’t red flag’
pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Zion Williamson playing well, reportedly at 264 pounds, weighing less now than when drafted

  
Published February 24, 2025 01:35 PM

Since returning from a hamstring injury and getting right, Zion Williamson has played well for the struggling Pelicans. In his last 10 games, Zion has averaged 27.1 points on 61.8% shooting with 6.7 rebounds a night.

Part of that might be due to his weight being down, something ESPN’s Michael C. Wright talked about on X.

Zion is in the second season of his five-year, $197.2 million contract with New Orleans, one that has a lot of stipulations about weight and games played that allow the team to make future years of his contract non-guaranteed. Some of those were weight-related, including a requirement his combined weight and body fat percentage be below 295 (or the team could reduce his salary by 20% next season). It sounds like he has that one covered. However, because of games missed, New Orleans does have the option to make future years of the contract non-guaranteed and the team could just waive him, but they are not expected to go that route (although trading him is possible).

There are quality young players on the Pelicans roster: Zion, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, and rookie center Yves Missi. The Pelicans also are not winning games despite having these guys active — they have the second-worst record in the league. Is the path forward in New Orleans to combine whoever they land near the top of this year’s draft with those young players and see if they can build something? If Zion can keep his weight down and stay healthy he could be part of that. However, there is plenty of speculation in league circles New Orleans might also listen to trade offers this summer for Zion. Nothing seems certain in the Big Easy, and where they land in the draft likely impacts those future decisions.

In the short term, Zion is healthy and playing well.

Mentions
NOP_Williamson_Zion.jpg Zion Williamson NOP_Missi_Yves.jpg Yves Missi NOP_Murphy III_Trey.jpg Trey Murphy III NOP_Jones_Herbert.jpg Herbert Jones New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans