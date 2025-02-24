Zion Williamson playing well, reportedly at 264 pounds, weighing less now than when drafted

Since returning from a hamstring injury and getting right, Zion Williamson has played well for the struggling Pelicans. In his last 10 games, Zion has averaged 27.1 points on 61.8% shooting with 6.7 rebounds a night.

Part of that might be due to his weight being down, something ESPN’s Michael C. Wright talked about on X.

Excited to see how Zion Williamson looks. Heard he weighed 264 just two days ago, which would register as his lightest weight since the Pels drafted him. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) February 24, 2025

Zion is in the second season of his five-year, $197.2 million contract with New Orleans, one that has a lot of stipulations about weight and games played that allow the team to make future years of his contract non-guaranteed. Some of those were weight-related, including a requirement his combined weight and body fat percentage be below 295 (or the team could reduce his salary by 20% next season). It sounds like he has that one covered. However, because of games missed, New Orleans does have the option to make future years of the contract non-guaranteed and the team could just waive him, but they are not expected to go that route (although trading him is possible).

There are quality young players on the Pelicans roster: Zion, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, and rookie center Yves Missi. The Pelicans also are not winning games despite having these guys active — they have the second-worst record in the league. Is the path forward in New Orleans to combine whoever they land near the top of this year’s draft with those young players and see if they can build something? If Zion can keep his weight down and stay healthy he could be part of that. However, there is plenty of speculation in league circles New Orleans might also listen to trade offers this summer for Zion. Nothing seems certain in the Big Easy, and where they land in the draft likely impacts those future decisions.

In the short term, Zion is healthy and playing well.