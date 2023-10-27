Skip navigation
Sacramento Kings
Trey Lyles
Trey
Lyles
There will be a Game 7 — Monk, Fox run Kings past Warriors for win
Malik Monk scored 28 points, De’Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Trey Lyles
SAC
Power Forward
#41
Trey Lyles (left calf strain) out again Friday
Chris Duarte
SAC
Shooting Guard
#3
Chris Duarte likely to play, Trey Lyles still out
Trey Lyles
SAC
Power Forward
#41
Trey Lyles (calf) sidelined for ‘a few days’
Chris Duarte
SAC
Shooting Guard
#3
Chris Duarte perfect from the field, scores 10 PTS
Trey Lyles
SAC
Power Forward
#41
Haynes: Trey Lyles agrees to remain in Sacramento
Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson return to Reebok as president, VP
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Continuity should ensure Sabonis flourishes again
