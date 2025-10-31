 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Media Day
No. 18 USC’s Jazzy Davidson heads list of potential impact freshmen in women’s college basketball
Tennis: US Open
Sinner ousts Shelton and joins Auger-Aliassime, Bublik in Paris semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Media Day
No. 18 USC’s Jazzy Davidson heads list of potential impact freshmen in women’s college basketball
Tennis: US Open
Sinner ousts Shelton and joins Auger-Aliassime, Bublik in Paris semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denver joining West Coast Conference, which is looking to expand to 12 schools

  
Published October 31, 2025 06:20 PM

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — The University of Denver is joining the West Coast Conference.

The league’s presidents’ council on Friday approved Denver’s admittance beginning July 1, 2026. Denver is a current member of the Summit League.

Denver joins UC San Diego in moving to the WCC in recent months. The conference will have 10 competing members during the 2026-27 academic year, including Denver, and 11 beginning in 2027-28 when UC San Diego becomes official.

“The University of Denver is a superb addition to the growing constellation of top-flight schools in the West Coast Conference,” said Christopher Callahan, the chair of the WCC’s presidents’ council.

Callahan added that “we look forward to setting our sights on recruiting” a 12th school to the league.

Callahan praised the addition of Denver, calling it an academically strong university with a championship-winning pedigree in athletics. It brings the WCC another major media market “while keeping true to our geographic profile” and “ensuring our student-athletes are not burdened with excessive travel,” he said.

The conference’s footprint now stretches across 1,200 miles of the western region and covers four states: California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado. The conference has representation in eight of the nine largest metropolitan cities in the West and has seven of the top 30 media markets in the United States in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Denver, Sacramento, Portland and San Diego.

Denver will compete in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis.