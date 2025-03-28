Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Corbin Burnes leads strong group of options for week of March 31

Hello and welcome to the first edition of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along. Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of March 31.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, March 28, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Drew Rasmussen (vs. Pirates, @ Rangers)

We have seen Rasmussen post nothing but elite numbers throughout his five seasons in the big leagues, so there’s really no reason to expect him to deliver anything otherwise for as long as he’s healthy. The second matchup against the Rangers isn’t great, but it’s still a very solid double overall and he should be started in all formats.

Bowden Francis (vs. Nationals, @ Mets)

I’ve spoken ad nauseum throughout the winter about my love for Bowden Francis, so I won’t get too deep into it again here. He was a dominant force after joining the Jays’ rotation late last Summer and I expect him to be once again in 2025. He struggled during Grapefruit League play, but was also tinkering with his pitch mix, so I don’t put a whole lot of stock into that. The matchups are only middle of the road, but Francis is a pitcher that we should be trusting in all formats for his first two-start week.

Ronel Blanco (vs. Giants, @ Twins)

We saw Blanco take the world by storm to start the 2024 season, going from being undrafted in most fantasy leagues to being universally rostered in just a matter of weeks. He’s not surprising anyone this season, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be trusting him for fantasy purposes. He gets a couple of decent offenses, but not any that I’m scared about throwing my pitchers against. He was drafted as a fringe top 100 pitching option with the expectation that you’d use him for two-start weeks, so if you have him you have to use him in this spot. This comes with the added caveat that Blanco actually starts on Monday and the Astros don’t use Hayden Wesneski in that spot instead, as this one has yet to be confirmed.

Cade Povich (vs. Red Sox, @ Royals)

The 24-year-old southpaw was the Orioles’ best pitcher in Grapefruit League play, registering a 3.07 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a 15/4 K/BB ratio over 14 2/3 innings of work. He draws a couple of neutral matchups for the first full week of the 2025 campaign and will be pitching with the added motivation of keeping his spot in the O’s rotation. He looks like a good bet for 10+ strikeouts, a decent shot at a victory and ratios that aren’t going to hurt you. This looks like a very strong streaming option in 15-teamers and I’d even be comfortable rolling him out in most 12-team formats as well.

Chris Paddack (@ White Sox, vs. Astros)

We’re working under the assumption here that Paddack will start on Monday with Simeon Woods-Richardson following him. If Woods-Richardson goes on Monday, I’m not interested in streaming him. I’m hopeful that we get some clarity on this one before FAAB runs on Sunday, because Paddack is someone that I have plenty of interest in. He’s healthier than he has been in years and his changeup has once again looked electric this spring. He has strikeout upside, he gets to take on the White Sox and he has a decent offense backing him up. Not to mention that we have seen him be a viable contributor at the game’s highest level before. These are the types of gambles that I love to take early in the season, because it’s possible you work your way into a useable option for an extended period of time and not just for the two-start week.

Decent Plays

Martín Perez (vs. Twins, @ Tigers)

Alright, perhaps this one is a bit aggressive, but stay with me for a second here. Martin Perez is not a good pitcher. I’ll concede that to start. He has made a habit of pitching well early in the season though. Last year in March/April he somehow carried a 2.86 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings in six starts. The year prior, it was a 2.41 ERA with 26 punchouts over 33 2/3 innings in March/April. It seems he has a knack for getting by before the weather and hitter’s bats start to warm up. Combine that with the fact that I’m not really scared of the Twins’ offense and I’m certainly not scared of a very depleted Tigers’ offense – especially against a left-hander – and you have the makings of a viable streamer. He’s readily available in many leagues and makes for a nice gamble in 15-teamers and even in 12-teamers if you’re feeling frisky.

Casey Mize/Jackson Jobe (@ Mariners, vs. White Sox)

The Tigers have yet to finalize the order of their starting rotation – or at least announce it publicly – so there’s no way to discern just yet whether it’ll be Mize or Jobe getting the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Mariners. Regardless of which talented young right-hander it is though, I’m open to using them against a couple of the most underwhelming offenses in the league. I’d slightly prefer Mize coming off of his brilliant spring, but I’d be rolling Jobe out there in most formats as well if he’s getting two starts.

Will Warren (vs. Diamondbacks, @ Pirates)

Having to do battle against the Diamondbacks in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium isn’t ideal, but the road matchup against the Pirates at the end of the week makes up for it. There’s reason for trepidation here, as Warren posted a horrifying 10.32 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 22 2/3 innings across six appearances (five starts) with the Yankees during the 2024 season. Nothing ventured, nothing gained though. He’s got the Bronx Bombers providing him support and is likely to be a favorite in each of those starts. Nothing ventured, nothing gained though. There’s a chance that he gets blown up in one of those starts or doesn’t get through five innings. I think there’s a floor of around eight or nine strikeouts though with good win equity, so he’s the type of talent that I would roll the dice on in this spot.

Emerson Hancock (vs. Tigers, @ Giants)

For the most part, the expectation is that Hancock isn’t going to hurt you in this spot. A matchup at home against the Tigers is definitely a plus for him and taking on the Giants in San Francisco is a good spot as well in terms of avoiding a potential blowup. He’s not the type of arm that’s going to rack up a bunch of strikeouts though, so if trying to stream him for two starts you’re hoping that he can steal a victory in one of those starts. I don’t hate the play, it’s worthwhile in 15-team leagues, there are just a few other arms that I’d prioritize over him in my bid lists.

Kris Bubic (@ Brewers, vs. Orioles)

I’ll probably get grilled for this placement here, but that comes with the territory. Bubic was a late riser up fantasy draft boards on the heels of the news that he had secured a spot in the Royals’ Opening Day rotation. Let’s take a step back though before rolling him out automatically for his two-start week. He exhibited extreme inconsistency during seven Cactus League outings, which should be expected from a pitcher in his first full season back in the rotation following Tommy John surgery. It’s also a couple of very tough offenses that he’ll be doing battle against. If you’re counting on him in a 15-teamer, you probably have to use him and hope for the best, as worst case he should deliver the strikeouts. I think I’d hold off though in 12’s to see what he looks like the first time through.

At Your Own Risk

Joey Estes (vs. Cubs, @ Rockies)

Estes didn’t pitch well for the A’s during the 2024 season – registering a 5.01 ERA with just 92 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings – and he didn’t pitch well during Cactus League play either (7.56 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 10/3 K/BB over 16 2/3 innings). It’s a bit surprising that he even earned a spot in the A’s Opening Day rotation. He shouldn’t be anywhere near fantasy lineups in even the best of matchups – let alone when one of his starts comes against the Rockies at Coors Field. Avoid at all costs.

Sean Newcomb (@ Orioles, vs. Cardinals)

It’s been about seven years since Newcomb has been a viable starting pitching option from a fantasy perspective, so the chances of him returning to relevancy in 2025 aren’t great. He was impressive during Grapefruit League play though, posting a minuscule 0.63 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and a 13/3 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings. He’s just keeping the rotation spot warm until Brayan Bello or Lucas Giolito are ready to return, but there’s at least a glimmer of hope that he can be productive while he’s in there. I’m fine using him in AL-only formats and 15-teamers if you need starts and don’t have better options.

Tyler Anderson (@ Cardinals, vs. Guardians)

While a glance at Anderson’s ERA from the 2024 campaign may make you think about rolling him out in this spot, understand that his peripherals were nearly a full run higher. He also hasn’t posted a K/9 above 7.6 since the 2019 season. He’s fine in the deepest of leagues or in AL-only formats in a pinch, but he’s not someone that I’m looking to use this week, even in 15-team formats.

Kumar Rocker (@ Reds, vs. Rays)

I’ll be honest, I had difficulty on where to place Rocker this week. On the plus side, he has all of the talent in the world and should be able to deliver quality strikeout totals in his two starts. The problem is that he struggled to a 9.00 ERA over 13 innings in Cactus League play, though that came with a 20/9 K/BB ratio. The first matchup against the Reds in Cincinnati is brutal, especially for a pitcher that has been prone to give up the long ball. Facing the Rays in the second start isn’t ideal either, as they’re a team that is very patient at the dish and Rocker has struggled with walks. This feels like he’s going to go fewer than five innings in each start and give you a real WHIPping while striking out eight or nine batters. If that appeals to you, roll the dice.

National League

Strong Plays

Corbin Burnes (@ Yankees, @ Nationals)

With the Diamondbacks inexplicable decision to line Burnes up for the fifth start of the regular season, he won’t pitch during the team’s season-opening four-game set at home against the Cubs and will instead get two starts on the road against the Yankees and the Nationals. You drafted him in the third or fourth round of most drafts with the intention of being your ace or your SP2, so even with a tough start at Yankee Stadium, you’re starting Burnes in all formats during the first full week of play.

Tyler Glasnow (vs. Braves, @ Phillies)

Sure, it’s a couple of difficult matchups, but you’re never sitting Glasnow for a two-start week. He’s going to pile up strikeouts and being backed by the powerful Dodgers’ offense there’s a good chance that he comes away with a victory in at least one of those starts. He should be used in every single format.

Cristopher Sanchez (vs. Rockies, vs. Dodgers)

This one is another automatic. You drafted Sanchez to be a staple in your fantasy rotation and you’re not going to sit him for a two-start week right out of the gate – even if the second leg happens to come against the Dodgers. No need to overthink this one, make sure that Sanchez is locked into your lineups.

Decent Plays

Grant Holmes (@ Dodgers, vs. Marlins)

Initially it looked as though A.J. Smith-Shawver was going to be the one to get the first double-start week for the Braves, but instead manager Brian Snitker flipped it and it’ll be Holmes pulling double duty instead. It’s not the best-looking two-step on paper, as taking on the vaunted Dodgers’ offense in Los Angeles isn’t ideal, but the home start against the Marlins to finish the week makes up for it. He’s a better option in 15-team leagues than he is in 12-teamers, but if he’s on your roster you’re probably using him this week.

Ben Brown (@ Athletics, vs. Padres)

Fantasy managers were thrilled, and rightfully so, when Ben Brown was named as the Cubs’ fifth starter at the end of Cactus League play. His numbers in the spring weren’t impressive though – a 5.84 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and a 13/2 K/BB ratio over 12 1/3 innings – so there is some risk involved in throwing him to the wolves in his first two starts of the season. If you’re in need of strikeouts, those should be there, so he’s worth a dice roll. Just don’t expect that he’s going to be an asset in ratios right out of the gate.

Brady Singer (vs. Rangers, @ Brewers)

It’s not the strongest two-step on paper for Singer in his first two starts with his new ballclub, but it’s also not exactly Murder’s Row. The right-hander was mostly good for the Royals across 32 starts during the 2024 season and was even better in his five spring tune-ups with the Reds. It’s understandable that you may have better options since you plucked Singer after pick 300 in most drafts, but he’s definitely worthy of starting in all 15-team formats and I’d be fine rolling him out in 12-teamers as well.

David Peterson (@ Marlins, vs. Blue Jays)

Peterson did a nice job in 21 starts for the Mets during the 2024 season, posting a 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 101/46 K/BB ratio across 121 innings. It took a couple of injuries in the rotation for him to get another opportunity, but there’s no reason that he can’t run with it once again. He gets a couple of solid matchups overall and with the Mets’ offense backing him will at least have a decent shot at earning a victory (especially in that first start). He probably won’t give you more than five or six strikeouts on the week, but that’s more than enough with what should be a solid ERA and a decent shot at a win. He’s a full go for me in 15-teamers and could be used in 12’s as well depending on my options.

Kyle Hart (vs. Guardians, @ Cubs)

This one takes a bit of faith, I get it. I was very interested in Hart during the early stages of the draft season, as he was coming over from the KBO after reinventing himself and winning their equivalent of the Cy Young award. He struggled badly during Cactus League play though and would have been booted from the rotation had Yu Darvish and Matt Waldron been healthy to start the season. He’s got a lot to prove though and I expect him to pitch well against a couple of middling offenses as he resumes his big league career. I always want to roster pitchers on good teams whenever I can and the Padres certainly qualify.

Miles Mikolas (vs. Angels, @ Red Sox)

I feel like if you looked up available two-start streamers in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of Miles Mikolas. It feels like he’s always available in this type of situation. He is what he is, a below average arm who could potentially have some appeal when he’s lined up to go twice in a given week. The first matchup against the Angels is intriguing on Monday, though trusting a home run prone pitcher at Fenway Park is terrifying on the back end. I don’t think that I would go here, but if I wound up with like my seventh conditional option I could see myself winding up with him in some 15-teamers.

At Your Own Risk

German Marquez (@ Phillies, vs. Athletics)

As much as I would love to move Marquez up into the decent group, I simply can’t do that in good faith. He’s had plenty of great starts over the years – normally in spots where you think he’s going to get destroyed – but then he has also routinely been knocked around in what should have been favorable matchups. If it was late in the season and your ratios were already in the tank and you needed to gamble on wins and strikeouts, maybe. During the first full week of the regular season there’s just no reason to take the chance here.

Cal Quantrill ( vs. Mets, @ Braves)

This is another one that I’m torn on, because I had so much success streaming Quantrill for two-start weeks and solid singles during the 2024 season. While he showed flashes in Grapefruit League play, he ultimately pitched to a 5.91 ERA over 10 2/3 innings. He’s still backed by the Marlins’ offense and he’s going to be a major underdog in each start against a couple of likely playoff teams. He’s also not a good bet for strikeouts, meaning that you’d need him to be an asset in ratios to make the gamble worthwhile. There’s just not enough meat on the bone here.

Brewers #4 and #5 (vs. Royals, vs. Reds)

It’s wild that the season has started and we still don’t have any confirmation on who will be the fourth and fifth starters in the Brewers’ rotation. I’m here to tell you that for fantasy purposes, it doesn’t really matter. My best guess is that Chad Patrick and Logan Henderson will get the first chances to hold down those spots until reinforcements start to roll in from the injured list. I don’t think that either hurler is going to be an asset for fantasy purposes right out of the gate, and I’m certainly not throwing either to the wolves to start the season. I’ll let someone else try to beat me with them.

Carmen Mlodzinski (@ Rays, vs. Yankees)

Mlodzinski joins the Pirates’ rotation following the injury to Jared Jones (elbow), but there’s not a whole lot of reason for excitement here from a fantasy perspective. In favorable matchups, there’s a chance that I would have given him a look in deeper leagues to see what he has, but these matchups are anything but favorable this time around. If you are interested in the skills, keep him on your watch list or stash him for the week and see, but I can’t advise actually putting him into lineups for next week.

Jordan Hicks (@ Astros, vs. Mariners)

Hicks has always had all of the talent in the world, he has just struggled to put it together for a consistent stretch while in the rotation. He was especially brutal this spring, registering a 5.19 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and an 11/5 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings. While he’s capable of piling up strikeouts, there’s far too much ratio risk here for my liking. I’ll gamble elsewhere.

Trevor Williams/Michael Soroka (@ Blue Jays, vs. Diamondbacks)

We haven’t received word yet in which order we’ll see the Nationals fourth and fifth starters this season, but I’m not sure I want to trust either of them against the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks. Of the two, I prefer Williams given his strong overall performance during the 2024 season, but without confirmation on when he’ll be pitching he’s a very tough sell because he has virtually no value in a single start week.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

Jonathan Cannon (@ Tigers – Friday 4/4)

Cannon is currently rostered in 0% of all Yahoo leagues, so you’d can’t say that he wasn’t available for you to go out there and get. The 24-year-old hurler quietly did a nice job in his first full season in the White Sox’ rotation, including a victory over these same Tigers in the season’s final week. Their lineup is heavily depleted at the moment, so take advantage and stream against them while you can.

National League

Landen Roupp (@ Astros – Tuesday 4/1)

For our National League pick this week we’re going to roll with Landen Roupp who claimed the final spot in the Giants’ rotation over Hayden Birdsong. While the matchup against the Astros is tough on paper, it’s against Hayden Wesneski so the chances of a victory aren’t as poor as they would normally be. This pick gets the added benefit of picking him up for his double a week early (vs. Reds, @ Yankees). He’s currently rostered in nine percent of all Yahoo leagues, so he definitely qualifies as someone who is readily available in all leagues. Roupp was extremely impressive in Cactus League play, posting a 3.75 ERA, minuscule 0.75 WHIP and a 14/1 K/BB ratio across 12 innings.

