Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Al Golden
AG
Al
Golden
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
USC signs defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to a contract extension after a strong debut season
The extension should end talk of D’Anton Lynn’s possible departure for other jobs.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Patrick Graham
LV
Defensive Coordinator
Report: Bengals down to two finalists for DC role
Report: Seahawks interviewed Byron Leftwich for offensive coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
DraftKings stops betting on next Cowboys coach, for now
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Falcons announce Lou Anarumo interviewed for defensive coordinator
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Will Deion Sanders, Dallas Cowboys do a deal?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Bill Belichick’s North Carolina contract still isn’t signed
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Deion Sanders is the betting favorite to become Cowboys coach
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue