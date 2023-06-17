 Skip navigation
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Nationals place Dylan Crews on 10-day injured list with oblique strain, call up Hassell
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico

nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course 'fits me'
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Nationals place Dylan Crews on 10-day injured list with oblique strain, call up Hassell
Reflecting on Ochoa's retirement from golf in 2010
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico

nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Quinnen Williams says it was” immature” to criticize Aaron Rodgers’ release
Quinnen Williams was not happy when the Jets released Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets weren’t happy when the defensive tackle tweeted his displeasure.
Garrett Wilson hopes to be “a Jet for life” as he seeks a contract extension
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Still On The Pot’
Close vote on tush-push ban suggests it will be back on the agenda
Ravens, Patriots, Jets and Lions among teams that voted against tush push ban
Eagles reportedly hire Douglas in scouting role
Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season