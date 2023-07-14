Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Detroit Lions
Chase Cota
CC
Chase
Cota
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Nix leads No. 15 Oregon to Holiday Bowl win vs. North Carolina
Bo Nix and No. 15 Oregon scored a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina at Petco Park.
Chase Cota
DET
Wide Receiver
#88
UCLA WR Cota transfers to Pac-12 rival Oregon
Chase Cota
DET
Wide Receiver
#88
Chase Cota sets new career best in road win
Chase Cota
DET
Wide Receiver
#88
UCLA WR Chase Cota ‘primed for breakout’
Chase Cota
DET
Wide Receiver
#88
WR Cota commits pledge to play for Bruins
Brad Holmes learned about drafting football character from Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is a special weapon for our offense
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Hendon Hooker “progressing very well” ahead of training camp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Amon-Ra St. Brown: I’ll never forget being 17th WR drafted in 2021
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Amon-Ra St. Brown appreciates “crazy” hype for Lions in 2023
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad