Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard
Chris
Ballard
Shane Steichen refers questions on Jonathan Taylor to Chris Ballard
News broke on Monday that the Colts had granted Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Chris Ballard
IND
General Manager
Ballard to ‘do whatever it takes’ if IND likes QB
Jeff Saturday
FA
Head Coach
#63
Irsay: Ballard to return in 2023, Saturday unknown
Chris Ballard
IND
General Manager
Irsay claims GM Chris Ballard will be back for ’23
Chris Ballard
IND
General Manager
Colts tried to trade for ‘young QB’ with 2 firsts
Chris Ballard
IND
General Manager
Colts extended GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich
Report: Colts, Dolphins continue to negotiate potential Jonathan Taylor trade
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Colts C Danny Pinter carted off with ankle injury
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Anthony Richardson leads Colts on three scoring drives in first half
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Interest in Jonathan Taylor is lower than most would have expected
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
