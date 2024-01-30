Skip navigation
Houston Texans
Chris Kiffin
CK
Chris
Kiffin
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Buccaneers announce Jerrod Johnson interview for offensive coordinator
The Buccaneers announced the completion of another offensive coordinator interview on Tuesday afternoon.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Chris Kiffin
HOU
Coaching Staff
Dolphins interviewing Texans LBs coach for DC
Dolphins to interview Chris Kiffin for defensive coordinator on Friday
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Super Bowl 2024 Odds for Kansas City and San Francisco along with a Travis Kelce Prop
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Buccaneers request offensive coordinator interview with Jerrod Johnson
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jerrod Johnson has second interview for Saints offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
It’s hard for coaches with high expectations to win coach of the year
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jerrod Johnson will interview for Steelers offensive coordinator Friday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
