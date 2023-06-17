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PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea
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Top News

Italy v Spain: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Wings land Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd heads to Seattle
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Francisco Alvarez on fire, top prospect Noah Schultz gets the call
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
All-Star Gabby Williams joins Golden State Valkyries on multi-year deal in Day 2 of WNBA free agency

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_260412.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea
oly_wmar_paris_260412.jpg
Highlights: 2026 women’s Paris Marathon
nbc_pl_lowedown_260412.jpg
Lowe Down: Is the PL title Man City’s to lose?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentChristen Miller

Christen
Miller

XFL: MAR 11 Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians
Paxton Lynch suffers torn ACL while playing arena football
Seven years after the ship sailed on Paxton Lynch’s NFL career, he’s still dog paddling after it.
Columbus Aviators coach Ted Ginn Jr. is arrested for DUI in Dallas, one day before a game
D.C. Defenders, up 28-0 over Houston, have biggest halftime lead in UFL history
JC Tretter promptly informed player reps about collusion appeal ruling
Free agent CB Jack Jones visits the 49ers
Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling has four top-30 visits scheduled
Denzel Boston adds Ravens to list of pre-draft visits