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Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?
LPGA: CP Women's Open - Final Round
Sei Young Kim blows all but 2 strokes of 8-shot lead in Los Angeles
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Van Mathias breaks American record in 50m breaststroke in swimming comeback

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Cherki dances through Arsenal to give City lead

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Top News

Emily Sisson
Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?
LPGA: CP Women's Open - Final Round
Sei Young Kim blows all but 2 strokes of 8-shot lead in Los Angeles
Van Mathias
Van Mathias breaks American record in 50m breaststroke in swimming comeback

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fanfestrecap_260419.jpg
Premier League Tampa Bay Fan Fest: Day 2 recap
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260419.jpg
Havertz’s press results in Arsenal’s equalizer
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260419.jpg
Cherki dances through Arsenal to give City lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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New York Yankees
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentConnor Lew

Connor
Lew

NFL: DEC 14 Cardinals at Texans
The Cardinals currently have no obvious plan at quarterback
Most teams have a clear starting quarterback, obvious contenders for the job, or (at a minimum) concepts of a plan for the position.
Alshon Jeffery denies allegations of insurance fraud
ASU WR Jordyn Tyson solidifies first-round draft status in front of 20 teams
Nick Foles: A.J. Brown wants to be traded
Andrew Berry: We’ve enjoyed the time we’ve spent with Ty Simpson
Eighteen teams are expected at WR Jordyn Tyson’s Friday workout
Brock Bowers has high praise for Kirk Cousins