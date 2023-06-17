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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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Top News

nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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NFLNew York JetsDavid Bailey

David
Bailey

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01:01
Jets add another playmaker with Cooper
Mike Florio reacts to the Jets going offense again in the first round, getting another pass catcher in national champion Omar Cooper Jr.
Jets trade back into first round and draft Indiana WR Omar Cooper at 30
Sadiq is a mid-tier TE2 for New York Jets
Jets get athletic tight end Sadiq at No. 16
Jets take TE Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16
Jets select Bailey over Reese at No. 2
Jets take Bailey No. 2 to help maligned defense