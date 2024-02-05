Skip navigation
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Jay Harbaugh
JH
Jay
Harbaugh
Free agency impacting ceilings for Higgins, Ridley
Tee Higgins headlines the top FA pass catchers in 2024, and Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses his outlook as a WR1 in the right system, Calvin Ridley’s ceiling, and upside with Gerald Everett and Hunter Henry.
Jay Harbaugh
SEA
Coaching Staff
Seahawks to hire Jay Harbaugh as ST coordinator
Report: Seahawks working on hiring Jay Harbaugh as special teams coach
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Giants block Mike Kafka from interviewing for Seahawks offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Sean Mannion retires to join Packers’ coaching staff
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Bobby Wagner: Seahawks’ coaching change won’t affect offseason plans
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Seahawks to hire Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Collusion suspicions continue for NFL head-coach pay
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
