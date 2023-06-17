Skip navigation
Las Vegas Raiders
John Glenn
JG
John
Glenn
Raiders hire John Glenn as their linebackers coach
The Raiders are hiring John Glenn as their linebackers coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
John Glenn
LV
Coaching Staff
Raiders bring in John Glenn as linebacker coach
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell
2025 Fantasy Football mock draft: Brock Bowers in the first round, takeaways from way-too-early mock draft
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
How’s Bill Belichick feeling about the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Maxx Crosby on Pete Carroll hiring: A lot of great energy in the room
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
There’s another complication to a potential Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson reunion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Patrick Graham, Raiders working on a deal to bring him back as DC
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
