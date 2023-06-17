 Skip navigation
NFLHouston TexansKeydrain Calligan

Keydrain
Calligan

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans
Texans waive DL Kingsley Jonathan, G Jerome Carvin
The Texans confirmed the signing of cornerback Myles Bryant on Wednesday afternoon and they also announced several other moves.
Texans to bring back CB Myles Bryant
Texans GM Caserio not afraid to make draft moves
Patriots turned down trade offers from Bears, Texans to draft TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38
With Brock Purdy paid, C.J. Stroud is on deck (after the 2025 season)
Panthers talking to Texans, Steelers about joint practices this summer
Texans’ early stretch could prove difficult