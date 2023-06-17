 Skip navigation
Lou Esposito

Lou
Esposito

NFL: NOV 16 Bengals at Steelers
Joe Flacco: We signed up to get hurt, guys in my generation benefit from having that mindset
Joe Flacco has been around the league for a long time.
Israel Woolfork will be the Ravens’ QB coach
Ravens are not retaining QBs coach Tee Martin
Ravens to hire Joe Lombardi as senior offensive assistant
Report: Ravens are expected to hire Eddie Faulkner as RBs coach
Pitts, Kelce lead intriguing FA tight end group
Mike Macdonald credits John Harbaugh for shaping him into a head coach