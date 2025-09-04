Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 1 of 2025 season

Let me explain.

No, there is too much. Let me sum up.

I’m sure you are wondering what in the Inigo Montoya you are doing reading a Matthew Berry column on a Thursday during the regular season after I just made a whole big deal about quitting “Love/Hate” and it’s a fair question.

Make no mistake – what I wrote was genuine. It was a hard but necessary decision. So, no, this is not me going back on my words about “Love/Hate” nor is it a version of “Love/Hate” just under a different title.

The reaction to me ending the column was incredible and meaningful and appreciated more than you’ll ever know. So, no, I’m not going back on that.

But as I was talking to my producers, friends, and colleagues about what my weeks would look like, it occurred to me that every week my producer Damian Dabrowski and myself do copious amounts of research for the upcoming week. This research informs my weekly rankings, my daily Fantasy Football Happy Hour show (live at noon ET on YouTube every day, 5 p.m. on Peacock and available on demand on both platforms plus where ever you get podcasts), and my Sunday morning show, Fantasy Football Pregame, which will return for Season 4 this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and Peacock.

It also informs the weekly “Love/Hate” episode of Happy Hour that will air Thursdays.

And I thought, I wonder if there is a way to use that research for a weekly column that helps readers but ALSO doesn’t take me all night. Freed from the demands and weight of what the “Love/Hate” column has become, could I write something shorter that could be done during normal working hours, and still be useful to fantasy players every week?

Well, we all discussed and we’ve decided the answer was, yes.

My rules I have set for myself are very simple. It has to be under 1,200 words, it won’t have an opening story, and I have to be able to write it within my normal, daily work day.

So, as I thought about what I could do that would be both helpful to readers, but also follow those rules, I kept coming back to one idea.

You see, one of my favorite columns to write every year is my annual pre-season “100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft.” And so, I wondered, was there a shorter, weekly version of that I could write.

Well, as the wise man once said, we’re about to find out.

So, without further ado, welcome to the debut of 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 1.

1. Last year, only one team allowed touchdown passes at a higher rate than... the Atlanta Falcons.

1A. In two games against the Falcons last year, Baker Mayfield threw six touchdowns and averaged 22.9 PPG.

2. Per PFF, heading into 2025, the 32nd ranked secondary in the NFL belongs to… the Las Vegas Raiders.

2A. Last year, the Raiders were bottom five in terms of most touchdown passes allowed.

2B. Last year, Drake Maye scored at least 17 points in 60% of his completed games.

2C. Last year, Drake Maye was top five among QBs in rushing yards per game.

2D. Drake Maye is available in about 50% of leagues.

3. Last year, no team in the NFL allowed more rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs than… the New Orleans Saints.

3A. Last year, James Conner saw 76% of the Cardinals’ goal-to-go rushes, which was the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.

3B. Arizona is the third-biggest favorite in Week 1 as 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings.

4. Last year, only one team in the NFL allowed more rushes of 10-plus yards to opposing running backs than… the Chicago Bears.

4A. Among running backs with at least 150 rushes last year, only Jahmyr Gibbs had a higher rate of runs that gained at least 10-plus yards than… Jordan Mason.

4B. On Monday night, Jordan Mason plays the Bears.

5. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals allowed the third-highest catch rate to opposing running backs.

5A. Last year, Jerome Ford led all Browns running backs, who played in at least two games, in total targets, target share, targets per route run, and receiving yards.

5B. Jerome Ford and the Browns are 5.5-point underdogs to the Bengals in a game with a Total of 48.5, which is the second-highest of the Week 1 slate.

6. Including the playoffs, Xavier Worthy has had at least five receptions in each of his last eight full games.

6A. Last season, no team allowed more touchdowns on deep passes than the Los Angeles Chargers.

6B. WRs Rashee Rice (suspension) and Jalen Royals (knee) are both out for the Chiefs this week.

7. Keenan Allen has averaged at least 6.9 targets per game in every season of his career.

8. Last year, no team in the NFL allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than… the Minnesota Vikings.

8A. In both matchups against the Vikings last year, D.J. Moore earned at least seven targets in each game.

8B. Not a fact, but whatever, I’m making up the rules to this as I go. I’m not worried about Rome Odunze getting more work than D.J. Moore in the preseason.

9. In three of his final four games last year, Giants TE Theo Johnson earned at least six targets.

9A. There is a very real chance that after Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson would be the Giants’ No. 2 pass catcher.

9B. Also, not a fact, but I don’t know where else to put this in. You’re going to be horrified and dismayed at how much Jonnu Smith is used in the Steelers offense this season. He’s also available in many, many leagues.

10. Last year, no team allowed more touchdowns to opposing tight ends last year than the… Carolina Panthers.

10A. This is a Brenton Strange as a streamer fact.

And there you have it. The 10 Facts You Need to Know for Week 1.

Btw… 1017 words!