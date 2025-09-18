Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 3 of 2025 season

We are back, once again, with stat filled, 100% accurate, fully researched, can’t be argued with, rock solid facts for Week 3 of the NFL that, of course, only tell part of the story.

My goal with this is to never talk about the no-brainer superstars you’re starting every week no matter what (unless there’s just a super interesting or surprising stat that people aren’t aware of), but rather to try and highlight the borderline guys you are on the fence about. Players who have underlying stats that you may not be aware of that point towards more (or less!) production than have been previously been seen and/or data about an upcoming matchup.

For those looking for "Love/Hate," I am still doing it, but it's no longer a written column.

Shout-out to my producer Damian Dabrowski who helped at various stages of this column. Any utilization stats quoted here are from the great Dwain McFarland’s free Utilization Report and the FantasyLife.com Utilization Tool.

Finally, a reminder that the best deal on the internet remains RotoPass.com.

Let’s get to it.

These are 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 3:

1. Through two weeks, no team is allowing touchdown passes at a higher rate than the... Chicago Bears.

1A. The Bears also rank second to last in pressure rate.

1B. The Bears also allow the third-most yards per completion.

1C. The Bears’ top corner, Jaylon Johnson, is out for this game.

1D. This week, the Bears face Dak Prescott.

1E. Is this the second week in a row I’ve started this column with Dak Prescott facts? Why yes, yes it is. What could possibly go wrong?

1F. Despite a slow start last week where I was getting nervous texts from friends, I will say Dak Prescott did ultimately finish as QB6 last week. Just saying.

2. Through two games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are allowing the fifth-most yards per pass attempt.

2A. Through two games, the Pittsburgh Steelers have faced (checks notes)… Justin Fields and Sam Darnold.

2B. DUDE.

2C. So far this season, the New England Patriots rank top five in pass rate over expectation.

2D. This is start Drake Maye, dammit, propaganda.

3. Despite splitting time with Aaron Jones, so far this year, Jordan Mason has a 10% target share.

3A. This week, Aaron Jones is out.

3B. In the seven career games where he has gotten at least 15 touches, Jordan Mason averages…94 rushing yards.

3C. Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals allowed 5.3 yards per carry to Jacksonville RBs.

4. Speaking of Jacksonville running backs, last week Bhayshul Tuten had 74 yards. On 10 touches.

4A. That’s 7.4 yards per touch.

4B. Don’t want to brag but I did that math in my head. Seriously. Didn’t use a calculator or anything. NBD.

4C. Last week, Bhayshul Tuten touched the ball on 56% of the snaps he played.

4D. This week, he plays the Houston Texans, which have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this year.

4E. Bhayshul Tuten is currently available, on average across various league platforms, in about 40% of leagues.

5. No running back this year has a higher snap rate than… Tony Pollard.

5A. He’s averaging 19.5 touches per game.

5B. So far this year, the Indianapolis Colts are allowing five yards per carry to opposing running backs, which is the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.

6. In his first game back last week, Darnell Mooney had 100% route participation.

6A. He was WR35 last year (12.1 ppg). He’s available in over 50% of leagues, and this week he plays the Carolina Panthers.

7. Through two weeks, the Denver Broncos’ leader in targets, receptions, and receiving yards is… Troy Franklin.

7A. Last week, he also led the team in routes run and had a 30% target share.

7B. He’s available in over 60% of leagues.

8 In both games he’s played this year, Wan’Dale Robinson has had a target share of at least 25%.

8A. Only one team in the NFL allows a higher catch rate to the slot than the… Kansas City Chiefs.

8B. This week, The Giants play the Chiefs.

8C. On Sunday Night Football!

8D. On NBC and Peacock!

8E. The game America is calling: “SOMEONE HAS TO WIN!”

9. In both games he’s played this year, Harold Fannin has at least five receptions.

9A. This week, Harold Fannin plays the Green Bay Packers, who, so far, have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends.

10. So far this year, only two tight ends in the NFL have a higher target share than… Juwan Johnson.

10A. So far this year, only one tight end in the NFL has more fantasy points than… Juwan Johnson.

10B. He’s STILL available in about 30% of leagues.

10C. Did I end last week’s column also recommending Juwan Johnson?

10D. You’re damn right I did.

10E. You’re welcome, America.