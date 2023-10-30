2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Date, time, terms and key information

Week Nine of the NFL season brings one of football’s most important mid-year milestones: the 2023 NFL trade deadline. As teams take stock of their first half of the season, they’ll evaluate if there’s a missing piece that could help them on a playoff push or, with a spate of quarterback injuries, if it might make sense to bring on a veteran to help steer a franchise through challenging times. And some teams, off to insurmountably rocky starts, may look to be sellers at the deadline to accumulate draft capital for rebuilding in 2024 and beyond.

See below for a full roundup of what to know about the 2023 NFL trade deadline, including date and time, recent history, key terms and more.

RELATED: 10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

When is the 2023 NFL trade deadline?

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, October 31st at 4pm ET.

What time is the NFL trade deadline?

The trade deadline is 4pm ET on Tuesday, October 31st. Any swaps submitted after that cutoff will be invalid. Spooky!

2023 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, rumors and updates

What is the NFL trade deadline?

The trade deadline is the cutoff point for midseason trades between teams, meaning that after that 4pm deadline, teams can’t make trades until the start of the new league year, March 13th, 2024. Teams can still acquire players via free agency or the waiver wire.

Can any player be traded?

Almost all players in the league are eligible to be traded to any team, with the exception of those players who have no-trade clauses in their contracts (and the specific stipulations of those no-trade clauses will vary player to player and contract to contract).

RELATED: Rumor makes the rounds of Chase Young to the Bears

What is the Waiver Wire?

The waiver wire is the system by which NFL clubs can release and claim players. Teams can make a player’s contract available to other teams by “waiving” that player - there is then generally a 24-hour period during which the other 31 teams in the league can either file a claim to obtain that player or “waive” their opportunity to do so. For more information on the waiver wire system, click here.

ProFootballTalk has you covered with all the latest news, rumors and updates as we approach the trade deadline. Click here for the buzz around stars like Derrick Henry (TEN), DeAndre Hopkins (TEN), Kyler Murray (AZ) and more.